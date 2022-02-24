With Mandy Bohm out, UFC Fight Night 203 adds Miranda Maverick vs. Sabina Mazo

Nolan King
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Sabina Mazo
    Colombian mixed martial arts fighter

A matchup between two of the UFC women’s flyweight division’s rising fighters is set for a March 12 showdown.

At UFC Fight Night 203, Miranda Maverick (9-4 MMA, 2-2 UFC) and Sabina Mazo (9-3 MMA, 3-3 UFC) will collide in a 125-pound bout. The event takes place at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas and streams on ESPN+. Maverick replaces the withdrawn Mandy Bohm, who pulled out of the bout for undisclosed reasons.

Two people with knowledge of the matchup informed MMA Junkie of the booking Wednesday, but asked to remain anonymous as the promotion has yet to make an official announcement. Maverick was the first to announce the news on her Instagram page.

Maverick, 24, will look to snap a two-fight losing skid after back-to-back decision defeats to Maycee Barber and Erin Blanchfield. Meanwhile, Mazo also lost her most recent two fights, with hers coming against Alexis Davis and Mariya Agapova.

With the addition, the UFC Fight Night 203 lineup includes:

  • Magomed Ankalaev vs. Thiago Santos

  • Marlon Moraes vs. Song Yadong

  • Alex Pereira vs. Bruno Silva

  • Alex Caceres vs. Sodiq Yusuff

  • Drew Dober vs. Ricky Glenn

  • Guido Cannetti vs. Kris Moutinho

  • Javid Basharat vs. Trevin Jones

  • Cody Brundage vs. Dalcha Lungiambula

  • Miranda Maverick vs. Sabina Mazo

  • Tafon Nchukwi vs. Azamat Murazakanov

  • Karl Roberson vs. Khalil Rountree

  • Damon Jackson vs. Kamuela Kirk

  • AJ Fletcher vs. Matthew Semelsberger

  • JJ Aldrich vs. Gillian Robertson

