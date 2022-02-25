Mandeville Films & Television’s David Hoberman & Todd Lieberman In Talks To Split & Pursue Separate Projects

Peter White
·2 min read

EXCLUSIVE: Mandeville Films and Television partners and co-owners David Hoberman and Todd Lieberman could be ending their 20+ year run together.

Deadline understands that the pair, who are behind feature films including Disney’s live-action Beauty and the Beast and Amazon’s The Aeronauts and have racked up more than $4B in domestic box-office receipts, are in talks to go their separate ways.

The company, which was also behind USA Network’s hit television series Monk, was originally founded in 1995 by former Disney President of Production Hoberman with Lieberman becoming his partner in 2001.

The duo are considering a number of possible scenarios where they pursue their own projects, while still occasionally partnering on films. Reps for the company declined to comment.

It would mark a split at one of Hollywood’s longest-running film and television partnerships.

The company had a very long running deal on the film side at Disney Studios Motion Pictures, since the 1990s but signed a first-look deal at Universal Pictures in 2018.

Mandeville was also behind features such as Jake Gyllenhaal’s Boston Marathon drama Stronger, Julia Roberts’ Wonder, which was based on R.J. Palacio’s best-selling YA novel, Mark Wahlberg’s David O. Russell-directed The Fighter, Jason Segel and Amy Adams’ The Muppets.

It currently has a number of films on the cards including Rescue Rangers with Andy Samberg and John Mulaney, White Bird: A Wonder Story with Helen Mirren and Gillian Anderson, which is set for September 2022 release, and Shotgun Wedding starring Jennifer Lopez for July 2022.

On the TV side, in addition to producing eight seasons of Tony Shalhoub-fronted Monk, it also produced a slew of series for ABC including Detroit 1-8-7, Wicked City, The Family and The Fix as well as Netflix’s Hit & Run, the action thriller from Fauda’s Lior Raz that ran for one season on the streamer.

The Hoberman/Lieberman split comes after Laurie Zaks, who was head of television at the company for seven years, left to set up her own ABC Signature-based shop Rosewood Television.

