Mandatory self-isolation order going into effect in Nunavut, punishable by jail

People who violate mandatory self-isolation orders in Nunavut can be punished with imprisonment or a hefty fine, starting Tuesday morning.

The mandatory self-isolation order was issued Monday by the territory's chief public health officer, Dr. Michael Patterson, under the Public Health Act.

It will go in effect Tuesday at 8 a.m. ET and will be in effect for the duration of the territory's public health emergency, unless revoked.

There are still no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Nunavut, the territory's government said in a Monday press release, adding that 180 people are currently under investigation.

Mandatory self-isolation

The order, posted on the territorial government's website, states that all people who have COVID-19 symptoms and have been identified by a medical health officer or representative of Nunavut public health for investigation, must undergo mandatory self-isolation for 14 days.

These people are not allowed to leave the place where they are isolating, unless they are directed to do so from the chief public health officer or a medical health officer, according to the order.

Patterson said this is the first time an order like this has been made in the territory.

"This is unusual. We felt the need to take this step to highlight the fact that this is serious and that we need to take these steps to control this illness," he told reporters at a news conference Monday.

Patterson said a small group of people under investigation for the illness have not been listening, and public health has had to contact them at their place of work to tell them to go home.

Enforcement

If someone violates their mandatory self-isolation, the order states that they will face serious consequences: up to six months in jail or a fine of up to $50,000.

The order states that it can be implemented by the RCMP, municipal bylaw enforcement officers and other appointed officials who are authorized to enter "any premises other than a dwelling without a warrant."

However, these officials can enter a dwelling without a warning if the occupant or person in charge of the place consents. The order says they can also enter if the place itself if "something in or only accessible through the dwelling" is a serious and immediate public health risk.

More information on COVID-19 in the territory can be found on the territorial government's COVID-19 webpage.