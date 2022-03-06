Mandatory notification of trade

NORBIT ASA

MIFI AS, a company owned by chairperson and primary insider of NORBIT ASA Finn Haugan and related party Miriam Haugan, has on 4 March 2022 purchased 11,420 shares in NORBIT at an average price of NOK 27.98 per share. Following the transaction, MIFI AS and Finn Haugan directly own 92,498 shares, representing 0.16 per cent of the outstanding shares in NORBIT.

About NORBIT ASA

NORBIT is a global provider of tailored technology to selected niches, solving challenges through innovative solutions, in line with its mission to Explore More. The company is structured in three business segments to address its key markets; Oceans, Connectivity and Product Innovation & Realization (PIR). The Oceans segment delivers tailored technology solutions to global maritime markets. The Connectivity segment encompasses NORBIT's technology within low power wireless solutions both related to electronic vehicle identification for tolling and tachograph enforcement, together with a new vertical comprising of the recently acquired Hungarian software solutions provider iData, as well as NORBIT's initiatives within Connected Solutions in selected niche applications. The PIR segment offers R&D services, proprietary products and contract manufacturing to key customers.

NORBIT is headquartered in Trondheim with manufacturing in Norway, has around 400 employees and a worldwide sales and distribution platform.

