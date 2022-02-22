Mandatory Notification of Trade
Please refer to the attached forms of notification of transaction by primary insiders under the DNO ASA Employee Synthetic Share Program.
This notification has been submitted pursuant to the Securities Trading Act § 5-12 and MAR Article 19 no. 3.
Attachments
Form of Notification Automatic Settlement of Synthetic Shares for Tax Purposes Chris Spencer
Form of Notification Automatic Settlement of Synthetic Shares for Tax Purposes Geir Arne Skau
Form of Notification Automatic Settlement of Synthetic Shares for Tax Purposes Haakon Sandborg
Form of Notification Automatic Settlement of Synthetic Shares for Tax Purposes Nicholas Whiteley
Form of Notification Automatic Settlement of Synthetic Shares for Tax Purposes Bjorn Dale