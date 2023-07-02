Mandatory evacuations rescinded, Palo Pinto County wildfire 85% contained

A wildfire that has burned nearly 1,000 acres in Palo Pinto County is now 85% contained and the mandatory evacuation order for three communities has been rescinded, authorities said.

The evacuation order for Gaines Bend, Hells Gate and Sportsman World in the Possum Kingdom Lake area were rescinded Friday, according to the county’s website. The Texas A&M Forest Service said Sunday the fire had consumed an estimated 950 acres and was 85% contained.

PK Lake, a popular getaway for people who live in Dallas-Fort Worth, is about 110 miles northwest of downtown Fort Worth.

The blaze, dubbed the Storage Fire by the forest service, started Wednesday and burned around 200 acres. By Thursday, the fire had spread to 600 acres, then the estimate was upped to 1,000 acres. Mandatory evacuations were ordered Thursday and efforts to get residents out of those neighborhoods continued through Friday until the order was rescinded.

A street sign is coated by fire suppressant dropped from aircraft Friday, June 30, 2023, in Palo Pinto County.

The fire’s spread was worsened Thursday by the “extreme behavior” of the fire brought about by wind speeds. Still, firefighters were able to deploy aerial resources to combat the wildfire’s spread, using airplanes to dump suppressant as a preventative measure.

The Texas National Guard used Blackhawk military helicopters equipped with firefighting capabilities to assist myriad of other local, regional and state agencies in stopping and containing the flames.

Texas state troopers block off entry to the Gaines Bend area on Friday, June 30, 2023, during a mandatory evacuation due to a wildfire.

Fire departments from Fort Worth, Grand Prairie and other DFW cities sent assistance as well. The Forest Service said Friday that two strike teams from Fort Worth were sent to help in efforts to extinguish the fire.

The start of wildfire season

While containment is high and most firefighting efforts are focused on locating and quashing hot spots, the danger isn’t over.

On Thursday, Gov. Greg Abbott raised the Wildland Fire Preparedness Level to Level 2, saying in a news release that extreme heat and dry conditions in recent weeks has left most of Texas with wilting, dry grass that could provide fuel to any fire leading to a rapid, uncontrolled burn.

State resources were deployed under the governor’s orders Thursday to assist fire crews in Palo Pinto County and warned that fireworks and other celebratory activities for July 4th could result in accidental i fires.

Accidental ignition of wildfires can also come from vehicles. Chains connected to a vehicle that scrape the roadway can send sparks in to dry grass just waiting to ignite. Vehicles with hot under-carraiges driving over dry grass can also create flames.

Throwing burning cigarettes on the ground, even if they are left on concrete or asphalt, could start flames if the cigarette is blown into somethint that can act as fuel. Leaving fires, such as with a grill or fire pit, unattended could also start a wildfire.

Possum Kingdom’s fire history

The Possum Kingdom Lake area isn’t a stranger to wildfires.

Last year, two separate fires ravaged the area. The 1148 fire in Possum Kingdom Lake was started when a glass bottle in a trashcan magnified the sunlight and ignited a piece of paper. A rare way for wildfires to start, but not something unheard of.

The fire destroyed five homes and 500 acres of land, leaving a hilltop near the lake bald with burnt trees and land.

A hilltop was burned by last year’s wildfire at Possum Kingdom Lake in North Texas. A new fire covering about 1,000 acres is raging in the area on Friday, June 30, 2023.

The wildfire in Palo Pinto County dubbed the Lazy Fire burned up 1,500 acres and threatened but didn’t damage homes in the Possum Kingdom Lake area. That fire led to authorities shutting down Texas 16 at U.S. Highway 180 in the county as thick juniper fueled the blaze.

The forest service listed juniper trees as one of the fuels for the Storage Fire this past week.

The Lazy Fire was started as a controlled burn at the Set Ranch but got away from the people conducting the burn.

In addition to the fires last year, the Possum Kingdom Lake subdivision The Cliffs was ravaged by a fire in 2011. Named the 101 Ranch Fire, it left the rubble of 39 homes in its wake.

One of those property owners, Larry Anderson, told the Star-Telegram in 2011 that he barely escaped the flames that burned up more than 6,500 acres.

“There’s a lot of devastation out there,” Anderson said at the time. “There’s 200-year-old trees gone. It’s not a pretty sight.”