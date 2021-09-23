Mandatory clear garbage bag compliance increasing in Selwyn Township

Curbside compliance for the use of clear garbage bags continues to increase in Selwyn Township since the program became mandatory at the start of September, township councillors heard at a meeting Tuesday.

Bridgenorth had the highest compliance rate — 95 per cent — two weeks into the mandatory clear bag program, reported Hillary Bradshaw, Selwyn’s climate change co-ordinator.

Clear bag programs — environmentally friendly models that have become commonplace in many municipalities in Ontario and across Canada — are meant to divert waste from landfills and encourage recycling.

Programs have been adopted in all eight Peterborough County townships. Clear bags are not mandatory in the city of Peterborough.

In Selwyn, since the use of clear garbage bags became mandatory on Sept. 1, notices have been left at properties where opaque bags are still being used, reminding residents that clear bags are now required, Bradshaw said.

“(Garbage collectors) have been leaving door hangers (to notify residents of the mandatory program). We do still see some opaque bags in the township, however our curbside compliance statistics are pretty great and they continue to increase,” she said.

During the current transition period, the township will continue to collect opaque bags — but that will end after Monday’s pickup.

After then, garbage placed in opaque bags won’t be picked up.

Curbside collectors will attach advisories — dubbed “oops” tags — to non-clear garbage bags.

Those same bags will be accepted the following week — as long as that week’s waste is placed in clear bags at curbs, council heard.

Bags with “oops” stickers can also be taken to the landfill for a one-time allowance.

Brendan Burke is a staff reporter at the Examiner, based in Peterborough. His reporting is funded by the Canadian government through its Local Journalism Initiative.

