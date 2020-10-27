Mandarin and One Cool Pictures Fly Hong Kong Flag at Busan’s Virtual Market

Film production in Hong Kong has slowed sharply due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. But there is no lack of completed Hong Kong films and works in progress at this year’s Asian Contents & Film Market.

Mandarin Motion Pictures, with eight new titles, and One Cool Pictures, with ten, are two of the most prolific companies setting up shop in the virtual market that is part of the Busan International Film Festival.

One Cool Pictures’ slate is headed by the highly-anticipated $55 million sci-fi epic “Warriors of Future” directed by Ng Yuen-fai, and starring Louis Koo and Sean Lau Ching-wan. It is also pitching dramedy “All You Need Is Love,” a collaborative effort involving ten film companies that is intended to keep aims to sustain the livelihood of local film industry workers. The ensemble feature revolves around a fictional hotel that becomes the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak.

Its “On Your Mom, Get Set, Go!” is a biopic about So Wa-wai, a Hong Kong athlete who has won 11 medals, including six golds, at the Paralympic Games. The film is directed by Wan Chi-man (“Lover’s Discourse”), and is produced by and stars Sandra Ng (“Golden Chicken,” “Echoes of the Rainbow”).

Mandarin’s lineup is headlined by two prison-related features. “Breakout Brothers,” is an action crime thriller about three prisoners who each have thei own reasons for plotting a prison break. Currently in post-production, it is directed by Mak Ho-pong and stars Patrick Tam and Louis Cheung.

Also in post-production, is action-drama “Prison Flowers” directed by Lui Mei-fung. Starring Chrissie Chau (“29+1”) and Gillian Chung (“A Chinese Odyssey Part Three”), the film tells the story of a power struggle in a female prison.

Mandarin is also offering a further exploration of the legacy of Ip Man, the martial artist who for a time was Bruce Lee’s mentor. Its action drama “Master Z: The Ip Man Legacy 2,” is in pre-production.

