Mandalyn Ringersma Becomes Registered Practitioner for Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification Program

CHESAPEAKE, VA / ACCESSWIRE / April 6, 2023 / Mandalyn Ringersma, a cybersecurity consultant with ZZ Servers in Chesapeake, Virginia, has become a registered practitioner for the Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC) program. The CMMC program ensures contractors within the Department of Defense (DoD) supply chain meet specific cybersecurity requirements.

Registered Practitioner Badge from Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification Accreditation Body

Mandalyn's achievement was recognized by the Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification Accreditation Body (CMMC-AB), which has authorized her to provide consulting and implementation services to organizations seeking CMMC certification. She completed the CMMC-AB training and certification program and met all other requirements set forth by the CMMC-AB.

Mandalyn is a cybersecurity professional with over 10 years of experience providing consulting services to organizations seeking to improve their security posture. She has a Bachelor's degree in Computer Science and is certified in several industry-standard cybersecurity certifications.

"I'm excited to become a registered practitioner for the CMMC program," said Mandalyn Ringersma. "The CMMC program is an important initiative to help ensure contractors within the DoD supply chain meet critical cybersecurity requirements. As a registered practitioner, I look forward to helping organizations navigate the complexities of the program and achieve certification."

The benefits of working with a registered practitioner like Mandalyn are clear. Clients will have access to expert guidance and support as they seek to meet the rigorous cybersecurity requirements set forth by the CMMC program. Registered practitioners have the training and expertise necessary to help clients navigate the complex requirements of the program and implement the necessary cybersecurity controls to achieve certification. For more information about Mandalyn Ringersma and her services, please visit her ZZ Servers profile at https://www.zzservers.com/about/our-team/mandalyn-ringersma/

