‘The Mandalorian’: Unpacking the Critical Secrets of Boba Fett, Dark Troopers, and More
[Editor’s Note: The following article contains spoilers for “The Mandalorian” Season 2, Episode 6, “Chapter 14 – The Tragedy.”]
Every episode of “The Mandalorian” is full of little Easter Eggs for die-hard “Star Wars” fans, and last week’s “Chapter 14 – The Tragedy” boasted some of the Disney+ show’s most significant references yet.
While most “Star Wars” fans will recall that Boba Fett was the stoic bounty hunter who delivered Han Solo to Jabba the Hutt, Boba’s history is far richer than his few brief appearances in the Original Trilogy. There’s plenty of details to unpack about the legendary bounty hunter, as well as the various returning characters and other references from last week’s episode. Boba teamed up with another popular “Star Wars” character, which also included a new look at several especially-sinister battle droids.
Here’s everything you need to know about the standout moments from the latest episode of “The Mandalorian.” New episodes will roll out each Friday until the Season 2 finale on December 18.
