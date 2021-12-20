Mandalorian Spinoff Book of Boba Fett First Look: Boba and Fennec 'Got a Lot of Ground to Cover'

Fans of The Mandalorian will soon have a reason to celebrate as The Book of Boba Fett is set to premiere soon.

PEOPLE has the exclusive first look at the upcoming spinoff, which will debut Dec. 29 on Disney+.

The latest Star Wars series follows bounty hunters Boba Fett (Temuera Morrison) and Fennec Shand (Ming-Na Wen) as they move through the Galaxy's underworld and fight to take over Jabba the Hutt's former territory.

In the exclusive clip for The Book of Boba Fett, Boba tells Fennec they've "got a lot of ground to cover" in order to keep the Galatic Empire "intact."

"I can make the rounds without you," says Fennec. "Jabba rarely left his chambers."

Explaining how Jabba "ruled with fear," Boba reveals how his own approach will differ. "I intend to rule with respect," he says.

Fennec then weighs in on the matter as well, advising, "In difficult times, fear is a surer bet."

Mandalorian fans were re-introduced to Boba — who was joined by Fennec — in the show's second season, which aired in late 2020. A spinoff series centered on his journey was announced in the post-credits sequence of the season 2 finale.

The scene featured Boba returning to Jabba the Hutt's palace, where he is shown fatally shooting its inhabitants. He then sat on Jabba's throne with Fennec at his side.

A title screen then indicated that The Book of Boba Fett was "coming December 2021."

Although Wen remained tight-lipped about any Book of Boba Fett spoilers, earlier this month she told PEOPLE that she was moved by how much the fans had embraced her character Fennec so much.

"It's such a genuinely emotional as well as such a satisfying relief that your character is well received, because the Star Wars fans are very, very strong in their opinions and they know what they like, and it's great when it matches their expectations," she said.

"We can't say too much, but we're going to see his past and where he's been since The Empire Strikes Back," Morrison, 60, told Rotten Tomatoes in June. "Somebody pointed out he's been kind of stuck in this one place, and now's the time to actually go back in time and check out his journey and find out more about him."

"That was the advantage for me, was that we hadn't seen him do much," he continued. "And along with Robert Rodriguez as director, we were able to sort of introduce him in a dynamic way, bring him back in a dynamic way alongside the Mandalorian. It was just an honor to be asked back.

The Book of Boba Fett premieres Dec. 29 on Disney+.