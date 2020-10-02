The Mandalorian season two arrives this month on Disney+

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

The adventures of Din Djarin and the Child—the internet’s beloved Baby Yoda—continue in The Mandalorian season two, premiering on October 30.

Now “a clan of two,” the unlikely pair seeks out the lost sorcerers known as the Jedi, even as the remnants of the fearsome Empire hunt the Child for their own sinister ends. You can see a preview of the action in the recently released season 2 trailer.

The show’s first season was nominated for 15 Emmy Awards, ultimately taking home honors for outstanding music composition for a series, stunt coordination, cinematography, production design, sound editing, sound mixing, and visual effects.

Disney+ is also home to an eight-episode documentary series—Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian—that chronicles the making of the show through the eyes of Jon Favreau, Dave Filoni, and episode directors like Deborah Chow and Rick Famuyiwa.

In order to stream the season premiere on October 30, you’ll need a Disney+ subscription, which costs $6.99 per month or $69.99 for a full year.

Where to stream The Mandalorian season two online

You can stream The Mandalorian, the Star Wars films, and everything else Disney+ has to offer wherever you’re connected to the internet. Disney’s direct-to-consumer streaming service is available in Australia, Austria, Canada, the Channel Islands, France, Germany, India, Ireland, the Isle of Man, Italy, Monaco, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Puerto Rico, Spain, Switzerland, the United Kingdom, and the U.S.

Disney+ is supported on desktop browsers, a wide range of mobile devices, smart TVs, and game consoles. The platform will serve as the new home for Walt Disney Studios films as well as original, exclusive Disney+ content like Lucasfilm’s new Star Wars series and a full slate of live-action Marvel shows.

What might happen in The Mandalorian season two?

“The Mandalorian and the Child continue their journey, facing enemies and rallying allies as they make their way through a dangerous galaxy in the tumultuous era after the collapse of the Galactic Empire,” Disney’s official synopsis reads.

In season one, bounty hunters and Mandalorians alike risked their lives to protect the Child and all he represents—hope for some kind of future in a fractured galaxy without the magic that once protected it.

With most of Mando’s clan dead or missing—and Moff Gideon still out there, Darksaber in hand—it’s likely season two will feature even more action, wicked schemes, and surprises from Baby Yoda.

Will we meet a Jedi or two by season’s end? What other bounty hunters might show up to play a role in the Child’s fate? Whatever the answers to these and the rest of our questions, we know it’s sure to be an exciting season of TV.

How to sign up for Disney+

To start watching The Mandalorian season two on October 30, you can subscribe to Disney+ today for $6.99 a month or $69.99 per year. Or you can get the service as part of a special value bundle with ESPN+ and Hulu for $12.99 a month in total.

