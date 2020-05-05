‘The Mandalorian’ Season 2: Robert Rodriguez Confirmed As Director

Click here to read the full article.

The galaxy is far, far away, but the time is now: On May the Fourth, Robert Rodriguez finally is confirmed as director for Season 2 of Disney+’s The Mandalorian.

The Sin City and Spy Kids filmmaker today tweeted a photo of himself with “the biggest star in the universe.” Baby Shark? No, Baby Yoda.

“I am truly humbled to say I now have had the very rare privilege of directing the biggest star in the universe,” Rodriguez tweeted, adding appropriate hashtags.

I am truly humbled to say I have now had the very rare privilege of directing the biggest star in the universe. @StarWars #TheMandalorian #MayThe4th #StarWarsDay pic.twitter.com/pcmzOHfgaW — Robert Rodriguez (@Rodriguez) May 5, 2020





Production on the sophomore season of the Star Wars spinoff series already has wrapped. Among the new faces for Season 2 are Rosario Dawson, Michael Biehn and a recurring Bill Burr. They join returning stars including Pedro Pascal in the title role, Gina Carano, Giancarlo Esposito, Emily Swallow, Carl Weathers, Omid Abtahi, Werner Herzog, Nick Nolte, Julia Jones and Ming-Na Wen.

The live-action interstellar bounty hunter series premiered November 12 on Disney+, the day the streaming service launched. Insiders have hinted that several established characters from the Skywalker saga’s feature films mythology will make appearances during the show’s sophomore season.

Season 2 of The Mandalorian will premiere in the fall, but work already has begun on Season 3.

