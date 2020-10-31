The Mandalorian Season 2 hits the ground running with Easter egg and Baby Yoda reaction-packed premiere

*Spoilers ahead*

Get your meme generators ready: Internet darling Baby Yoda returns with his reluctant dad for a new season of The Mandalorian. Keeping with Star Wars tradition, the Disney+ show is like a Bifrost Bridge between the worlds of Spaghetti Westerns and intergalactic adventures. The Season 2 premiere continues the cross-pollination with a sense of space, size, and spark that mirrors those worlds and more. Aside from the usual Star Wars delights, prepare for an acute case of typecasting dÃ©jÃ vu as Timothy Olyphant plays another gunslinging cowboy like he did in Deadwood and Justified, with the same cockiness, trigger-happiness and all. Dune fans upset over the film's postponement also get a sandworm alternate in a Krayt Dragon.

If you've done your homework, well and good. For those who haven't, a quick recap: Mando (real name: Din Djarin) wasn't born into the legendary Mandalorian tribe, but raised by them after his parents were killed by Separatist droids (hence his misgivings of all droids as an adult) during the Clone Wars. Years after the fall of the Empire, the now-adult Mando (Pedro Pascal) travels across the galaxy's lawless Outer Rim territories to collect bounties on assignments from Greef Karga (Carl Weathers), the Bounty Hunters' Guild agent operating out of Nevarro. One one such assignment, he is tasked by a client to acquire an asset which turns out to be Baby Yoda (officially referred to as the Child). When he realises the client has nefarious intentions for the force-sensitive toddler, Mando goes rogue to protect his charge. He faces off against scavenging Jawas on Arvala-7, Imperial AT-STs on Sorgan, and a rival bounty hunter on Tatooine. He also recruits some allies along the way: Kuiil (voiced by Nick Nolte), an Arvala-7 native working as a vapor farmer, Cara Dune (Gina Carano), a Rebel shock trooper-turned-merc from Alderaan, and an IG-11 droid (voiced by Taika Waititi) reprogrammed to be Baby Yoda's nurse. The Big Bad is an ex-Imperial commander named Moff Gideon (Giancarlo Esposito), who leads an army of Stormtroopers on a single-minded hunt for Baby Yoda. The clash between Moff and Mando ends in a couple of casualties (Kuiil and IG-11), before Mando and Baby Yoda escape to chart a new course to reunite the latter with his own kind.

Mando and Baby Yoda arrive at the cantina of Mos Pelgo in The Mandalorian Season 2 More

The course won't obviously be a straightforward one. He will need allies, Mandalorian and otherwise. That's where Season 2 picks up as Mando and Bady Yoda arrive on Tatooine in search of a Mandalorian said to live in Mos Pelgo. The staging in "Chapter 9: The Marshal" is worth singling out: it brings to mind High Plains Drifter, where Clint Eastwood similarly rides into a dusty mining town. Ludwig GÃ¶ransson builds on the opening motif with a more sweeping score to encapsulate the wide plains of Tatooine. All it takes is a visit to the cantina for Jon Favreau to plant his narrative hook. We meet Olyphant's Cobb Vanth, the town's marshal who sports Boba Fett's iconic Mandalorian armour. A verbal duel with Mando evolves into a quick draw situation in no time. Only, they're interrupted by a Krayt Dragon, which has been terrorising the town. So, Mando and Cobb put their differences aside to kill the beast, even negotiating a truce between the townsfolk and Tusken raiders to defeat their common threat.

A large part of Season 1's success was down to its breakout star Baby Yoda. In this episode, however, he mostly plays the role of an observer as the camera holds on his reactions to the surrounding mayhem. Each blink of those big eyes and wiggle of those perky ears make for an endearing reaction shot, tightening its hold over the Internet's hearts. Favreau and his cast also kick back and revel in the world they've so lovingly created. The episode opens with Mando and his pocket-sized ward paying a visit to a Gamorrean fighting ring, as Mando seeks info on a fellow clan member.

