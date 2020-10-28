The Mandalorian season 2: Everything you need to know before Friday's premiere

Time is of the essence. The Mandalorian season 2 is just days away and, soon, those days will turn into hours. If you're itching to play catch-up or just need a quick refresher before Mando's Disney Plus return, you're in the right place.

We're going to take you on a quick tour of the essentials that have dropped so far about The Mandalorian season 2: the release date, the cast, the confirmed list of directors, and even the main trailer showcasing the next chapter in Baby Yoda's journey.

Get ready: this is The Way to increase your hype levels even further before Friday. The Mandalorian season 2 is filled with familiar and fresh faces alike, strange new locales, and a whole lot of mystery. And it all starts right here.

The Mandalorian season 2 release date

The Mandalorian season 2 release date is October 30. Then, new episodes will follow every single Friday up until December. Stay tuned to GamesRadar+ for exactly when each new episode lands every week.

The Mandalorian season 2 trailer

The Mandalorian season 2 trailer is now live and you can watch it above! It charts the next leg of Mando's journey to deliver Baby Yoda back to his species. There are some interesting aspects to pull out of the trailer, too, including the mysterious hooded woman, some familiar planets, and even a member of Darth Maul's species all hiding within.

For more, check out our trailer breakdown.

The Mandalorian season 2 cast list

The Mandalorian season 2 cast list is here, with a pretty major caveat. A handful of names are as-yet-unconfirmed. While the vast majority have been reported upon, we can't say for sure if they're official until Disney announces otherwise or we see them in the flesh in a galaxy far, far away. And don't worry, Baby Yoda is back.

Pedro Pascal (Din Djarin)

Gina Carano (Carla Dune)

Carl Weathers (Karga Greef)

Giancarlo Esposito (Moff Gideon)

Sasha Banks (TBA)

Rosario Dawson (Ahsoka Tano) – unconfirmed

Timothy Olyphant (unknown) – unconfirmed

Temeura Morrison (Boba Fett) – unconfirmed

Michael Biehn (unknown) - unconfirmed

The Mandalorian season 2 directors

The Mandalorian season 2 directors are almost as important as those leading the show in front of the camera. The first season showed that Lucasfilm and Disney weren't scared to hand over the reins to individual directors to showcase their own vision, Taika Waititi being among them. While the Thor: Ragnarok director doesn't return, the full list of directors this year should most certainly inspire confidence.

Bryce Dallas Howard

Carl Weathers

Dave Filoni

Jon Favreau

Peyton Reed

Rick Famuyiwa

Robert Rodriguez

The Mandalorian season 2 story

As is The Way with all things Star Wars, plot details for The Mandalorian season 2 are being kept tightly under wraps. However, we can make a few educated guesses when taking into account both the season 1 finale,, plus the latest trailer.

