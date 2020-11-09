The Mandalorian season 2, episode 3 synopsis provides mini-tease for this week’s episode

The Mandalorian season 2, episdeo 3 lands this Friday – and a short but sweet leak has given us a small clue as to what to expect in Chapter 11 of the Star Wars Disney Plus series.

As spotted on r/StarWarsLeaks (and available to see yourself if you Google “The Mandalorian season 2”), the new episode’s synopsis reads: “The Mandalorian braves high seas and meets unexpected allies.”

Yes, it’s a Baby Yoda-sized tease but, given Disney’s understandably cautious approach to spoilers and secrets for season 2, it’s a welcome one.

The mention of “unexpected allies”, too, is a curious line. There aren’t many who have crossed Mando’s path that could fall under that umbrella. Perhaps Moff Gideon? Or maybe Boba Fett makes his presence more keenly felt in the new episode this week?

Perhaps more interestingly, if you’ve been following every scrap and morsel of Mandalorian teasers up until the show’s premiere last month, the “high seas” is surely a nod to Mando and Baby Yoda on a boat – as seen in The Mandalorian season 2 trailer.

If that’s the case, that marks the last real set-piece from the trailers. That means everything from here on out is uncharted territory that we know nothing about. That’s just a little bit exciting, especially given how much The Mandalorian has secretly included so far – including prequel Easter eggs, a Dave Filoni cameo, and a spider-centric nod to The Empire Strikes Back.

To find out when the next episode airs (to the very minute) check out The Mandalorian season 2 release schedule.