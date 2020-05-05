‘The Mandalorian': Robert Rodriguez and Peyton Reed Among Season 2 Directors

Season one of Disney+’s smash hit “Star Wars” spinoff “The Mandalorian” had some big names sitting in the director’s chair, and now we know at least two new people who’ll be joining their ranks for the show’s second season: “Sin City” director Robert Rodriguez and “Ant-Man” director Peyton Reed.

The two directors announced the gigs Monday afternoon in separate Twitter posts to commemorate “Star Wars Day,” (celebrated on May the 4th because it sounds like “may the Force.” Get it? GET IT?). “I am truly humbled to say I have now had the very rare privilege of directing the biggest star in the universe,” Rodriguez tweeted along with a photo of him and the “The Mandalorian” breakout character “the child,” otherwise known as “Baby Yoda.”

Reed meanwhile simply posted a photo of his chair, with the mask worn by the show’s title character on top of it.

No word yet on just how many episodes apiece they’ll be directing. The eight-episode first season of “The Mandalorian” featured single episodes directed Bryce Dallas Howard and Taika Waititi, with Dave Filoni, Rick Famuyiwa, Deborah Chow each directing two. Famuyiwa and Filoni are both confirmed to return for Season 2, which will also feature episodes directed by series creator Jon Favreau as well as co-star Carl Weathers.

“The Mandalorian” will also feature some newcomers in front of the camera. “The Terminator” and “Aliens” star Michael Biehn has been cast in an as-yet unrevealed role, while Rosario Dawson will portray the character Ahsoka Tano, a Jedi character introduced as Anakin Skywalker’s padawan during the animated series “Star Wars: The Clone Wars” whose story is continued in the sequel animated series “Star Wars: Rebels,” set some 20 years after “Clone Wars.” “The Mandalorian” takes place approximately 5 years after the events of “Return of the Jedi.”

“The Mandalorian” Season 2 will land on Disney+ in October.

See Reed’s and Rodrigueze’s tweets below.





#MayThe4thBeWithYou pic.twitter.com/XUk5Xfs0JE

— Peyton Reed (@MrPeytonReed) May 4, 2020







I am truly humbled to say I have now had the very rare privilege of directing the biggest star in the universe. @StarWars #TheMandalorian #MayThe4th #StarWarsDay pic.twitter.com/pcmzOHfgaW

— Robert Rodriguez (@Rodriguez) May 5, 2020





