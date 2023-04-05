The Mandalorian producer discusses ‘hard’ Grogu dilemma for season 3

The Mandalorian producer Dave Filoni has reflected on a big season three.

In March, the Star Wars spin-off, starring Pedro Pascal, returned for a third outing.

Some fans were left confused after realising the character had actually returned in The Book of Boba Fett, meaning the emotional season two finale, which saw Pascal’s character part from Baby Yoda, had already been cleared up.

Still, viewers were excited to see Pascal’s character back with the character, whose real name is Grogu.

However, while Grogu is still referred to as a “baby”, it’s worth noting that the character is over 50. This has led to conversations between Filoni and the show’s creator, Jon Favreau, regarding the small detail of: when should Grogu start speaking?

Speaking at TV convention PaleyFest at the weekend, Filoni told Insider:“ You know, I leave all that stuff to Jon, really. I’m very protective of the character as far as being Jon’s brainchild, literally. I advise and obviously have been a big part of that creation.”

He continued: “We talk about how much would that change him or how much do we change him? We really like him how he is. It’s hard. It’s a great question.

Filoni said “it’s definitely something we think about and I think it depends how much farther we go forward”.

‘The Mandalorian’ (Lucasfilm)

In the fourth episode of the new series, a former Star Wars actor returned to universe 24 years after his dreadful treatment by the fandom.

The Mandalorian season three airs Wednesdays on Disney Plus.