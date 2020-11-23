WHOOPS! ‘Star Wars’ Fans Spotted A Big Goof In Latest ‘Mandalorian’ Episode
The collapse of the Empire seems to have been especially hard on dress codes as eagle-eyed fans of “The Mandalorian” spotted someone definitely out of uniform in the latest episode.
As Mando and crew invade an old Imperial base in “Chapter 12: The Siege,” someone can be seen pressed up against a wall decked out in jeans, a T-shirt and a wristwatch.
Not exactly common attire a long time ago, in a galaxy far, far away.
It was likely a crew member doing a poor job of keeping out of the shot, and it happens at about 18:54 in the episode, which debuted on Disney+ last week:
It wasn’t quite as egregious as the infamous “Game of Thrones” scene in which someone left a coffee cup out in full view.
But it didn’t escape fans of “The Mandalorian” on social media:
Love the unintended Crew member in Yesterday’s #Mandalorian . Got to get that action figure on my Christmas list pic.twitter.com/4mtlSPM4bs
— Owen Staton (@OwenSGriffiths) November 21, 2020
#TheMandalorian Chapter 12 👀
Oops 👀😂 pic.twitter.com/b6B7EIpnYV
— BD (@BrandonDavisBD) November 22, 2020
Admiral Jeff Blue-Jeans LEGO leaked for 2021 release! #admiraljeffbluejeans #jeansguy #starwars #Mandalorian #MandalorianSeason2 pic.twitter.com/CmFvaBbhSN
— Brent Waller (@BrentOnInternet) November 22, 2020
Got a screen shot of the extra crew member in this week's The #Mandalorian. Didn't realize they wore blue jeans in a galaxy far, far away.
Found at 18:54.https://t.co/yxjNfsxnsb pic.twitter.com/jv1Olgyv0p
— ʎpooɯ sıɹɔ (@crismoody) November 21, 2020
Shout out to the crew member in the background of the latest episode of The Mandalorian. I look forward to reading your extensive in-universe backstory on Wookipedia. pic.twitter.com/2vqIsXxJ2b
— 𝔎𝔯𝔶𝔭𝔱𝔦𝔡 🎃 (@thecinemapunk) November 20, 2020
@themandalorian
Guy in jeans and gray T-shirt wearing a watch. A Storm Trooper just getting off his shift tries to avoid shoot out ?
It happens. pic.twitter.com/42V6iHbNye
— Anthony Romero (@Anthony51RomerO) November 20, 2020
SPOILERS: Apparently #Mandalorian has a Jeans & TShirt day. Tell me when you see it! 😂 pic.twitter.com/HrZ1jpMnIA
— SwittCraft! ❤️⚒️🤖 (@SwittCraft) November 22, 2020
What if the crew member in a green shirt & blue jeans became a running gag in the Mandalorian? Just once every episode they're randomly on the edge of the screen. 🤷♂️ https://t.co/EvdjOychdA
— 🗣️📢 Calling All Aromantic Writers & Artists (@PoliSci_JpR) November 22, 2020
