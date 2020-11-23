WHOOPS! ‘Star Wars’ Fans Spotted A Big Goof In Latest ‘Mandalorian’ Episode

Ed Mazza
·Overnight Editor, HuffPost
·2 min read

The collapse of the Empire seems to have been especially hard on dress codes as eagle-eyed fans of “The Mandalorian” spotted someone definitely out of uniform in the latest episode.

As Mando and crew invade an old Imperial base in “Chapter 12: The Siege,” someone can be seen pressed up against a wall decked out in jeans, a T-shirt and a wristwatch.

Not exactly common attire a long time ago, in a galaxy far, far away.

It was likely a crew member doing a poor job of keeping out of the shot, and it happens at about 18:54 in the episode, which debuted on Disney+ last week:

The Mandalorian (Photo: Disney)
It wasn’t quite as egregious as the infamous “Game of Thrones” scene in which someone left a coffee cup out in full view.

But it didn’t escape fans of “The Mandalorian” on social media:

