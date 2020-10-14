The Mandalorian drops new teaser for season 2; looks of Tatooine, Baby Yoda unveiled

The Mandalorian has released a new teaser video for season 2 which showcases Mando escaping a firefight using a jetpack. The 30-second-clip also gives new looks at Tatooine and Baby Yoda.

The makers of the show tweeted the new clip alongside the caption, "The countdown begins. Start streaming the new season of #TheMandalorian Oct. 30 on #DisneyPlus."

According to a report by Entertainment Weekly, the 30-second clip contains a mix of season 1 content, a few footage from previously released season 2 trailer, and a few fresh snippets as well.

The new season will see Pedro Pascal reprise his role of a lone bounty hunter as he and his Yoda-like companion, the Child continue on their journey, seeking the latter's 'own land' while trying to keep a step ahead of the villainous Moff Gideon (essayed by Giancarlo Esposito). The season two of the show wrapped filming at the beginning of March before the COVID-19 induced lockdown came into effect.

The Mandalorian season 2 launches 30 October on Disney+ and has been created by Jon Favreau and executive producer and director Dave Filoni.

According to a report in Radio Times, the release date was confirmed by Disney+ on 2 September and is expected to US and UK fans. The show will follow a weekly release schedule.

The Mandalorian premiered on Disney+ last November and became a massive hit landing 15 Emmy Award nominations, including Best Drama.

Season 1 characters, including Cara Dune (Gina Carano), Greef Karga (Carl Winters), and the Mythrol (Horatio Sanz) will all be reprising their roles for the new season.

