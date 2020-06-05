‘The Mandalorian’ Directors Talk Season 2 and Keeping Baby Yoda Secret

Click here to read the full article.

Fans might be foaming at the mouth with anticipation for “The Mandalorian” Season 2 to come out, but in the mean time, showrunner Jon Favreau and the directors of the first season cast their minds back to shooting the wildly popular Disney Plus series’ freshman outing.

During a pre-recorded panel for the ATX Television Festival, Favreau was joined by Dave Filoni, Taika Waititi, Bryce Dallas Howard, Deborah Chow and Rick Famuyiwa to discuss bonding with The Child aka Baby Yoda and how they managed to keep his existence a secret.

Howard revealed that her young children were on set “pretty much every day,” and their fascination with the Child helped inspire her to create that iconic soup-sipping moment.

“What a miracle that with all the kids on the set and how fixated they were, that the secret never came out that the baby was in the series at all,” Favreau added. “It was a real testament to Bryce that somehow she got her kids not to tell every single person they’d ever met about meeting him. I remember you used to have like a whole ritual that you’d go through with the kids right to help reinforce.”

“I would remind my kids every day once they were going to school, ‘What do we not talk about? Baby!'” Howard chimed in.

While the secret of Baby Yoda somehow never got out before Season 1 aired, quite a few details from the upcoming second season have already emerged. Among them that Timothy Olyphant will have some role to play, that Rosario Dawson is set to play iconic “Clone Wars” character Ahsoka Tano, and that Temuera Morrison is set to bring Boba Fett back from the depths of the Sarlacc Pit.

However, in discussing his inspirations for the Mandalorian character, Favreau cryptically made reference to Fett’s demise, bringing the news of his resurrection somewhat into question.

“We all loved Boba Fett, but we never got as much of him as we all wanted. He came to unceremonious and in ‘Return of the Jedi.’ We wanted somebody that could kind of live up to what we had hoped to see when we were younger,” Favreau said.

As for what to expect from Season 2, Favreau remained tight-lipped other than to say that despite the coronavirus production shutdown, Season 2 will be delivered on time and premiere in October, as Variety previously reported.

