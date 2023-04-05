The Mandalorian adds three wild celebrity cameos

Warning: This post contains spoilers for The Mandalorian season 3, episode 6.

The Mandalorian loves a cameo. Since the show's premiere in 2019, Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) and Grogu have crossed paths with all sorts of famous faces — including Jason Sudeikis, Adam Pally, Bill Burr, Amy Sedaris, Tim Meadows, and more. But the latest episode features The Mandalorian's most surprising cameos yet, as the show welcomes some unexpected celebrities to the Star Wars galaxy.

The season's sixth episode follows Din, Grogu, and Bo-Katan Kryze (Katee Sackhoff) as they track a group of Mandalorians to the planet Plazir-15. This independent planet isn't part of the New Republic, and it's thriving after the fall of the Empire. But before our trio can hunt down any Mandalorians, they're quickly ushered into the planet's palace, where they meet the glamorous rulers of Plazir-15.

Those rulers? Lizzo and Jack Black. Yes, that Lizzo and that Jack Black.

The two musical legends play the Duchess and Captain Bombardier, a wealthy married couple who oversee the independent planet. Bombardier explains that he's a former Imperial officer who participated in the New Republic's amnesty program after the war. After journeying to Plazir-15, he fell in love with the elegant Duchess, and together, they rule the planet as part monarchy, part democracy.

The Mandalorian season 3

Lucasfilm Ltd. Pedro Pascal and Grogu on 'The Mandalorian'

Both Black and Lizzo are clearly having a blast, and they spend the episode delivering outrageous lines, like, "For now, you must live in exile on the moon of Paraqaat!" When they're not making romantic eyes at each other, the pair also spend a fair amount of time geeking out over baby Grogu. At one point, Grogu uses his Force powers to help Lizzo win at space bocce ball. Later, Lizzo picks up a sword — an actual metal sword, not a lightsaber — and declares that Grogu is now a knight. It's as wild as it sounds. (For the record, Lizzo is a well-documented Grogu stan, and in 2021, she even dressed up as the tiny green hero for Halloween.)

While Grogu is living the high life with two Grammy winners, Din and Bo-Katan are sent to investigate a series of malfunctioning battle droids. The result is a sort of Mulder-and-Scully mystery plot, as the two Mandalorians journey from seedy droid bars to mechanical morgues. Ultimately, they discover that the malfunctions are the work of the planet's Commissioner, who's revealed to be a Separatist. He's also played by yet another famous face: 84-year-old legend Christopher Lloyd.

Last year, reports surfaced that Lloyd might be popping up in this season of The Mandalorian, so his appearance here isn't exactly a surprise. But it's still delightful to see the Back to the Future actor on screen, and he gets to deliver a fun little villain monologue (and talk about how much he admires Count Dooku).

The episode ends with some actual plot, as Bo-Katan reunites with her former Mandalorian allies and takes up the Darksaber. But Black, Lloyd, and Lizzo are the episode's real highlights, and going forward, it's going to be difficult for The Mandalorian to top a scene where Dewey Finn, Doc Brown, and the singer of "Truth Hurts" share the screen. This certainly won't be the last celebrity cameo on The Mandalorian, but it might just be the wildest.

For more on The Mandalorian and all things Star Wars, listen to EW's Dagobah Dispatch podcast — featuring a full breakdown of every Mandalorian episode and interviews with cast members Pedro Pascal, Katee Sackhoff, and more.

