‘The Mandalorian’ Adds Cameos From Lizzo, Jack Black And Christopher Lloyd

The Force is strong with this one. And that one. And that one.

Cameos abounded in the latest episode of DIsney+ series “The Mandalorian,” as several guest stars joined the ever-expanding universe of the galaxy far, far away.

More from Deadline

Lizzo in particular stole the show, playing a noblewoman who befriends Grogu.

She explained her love of all things “Star Wars” today on Instagram.

“When I was a young girl my dad introduced me to Star Wars like a rite of passage,” Lizzo wrote today on Instagram. “The trilogy’s are his favorite movies and quickly became mine. When Jon favreau called me and offered the role of The Dutchess I cried all day wishing my dad was still with us cus he’d be so proud. Star Wars was a dream I never thought was possible— but thanks to Jon, Bryce, and everyone in the galaxy I am now part of the ever-expanding saga of the stars. I am in honorable company and forever grateful. This is The Way…. and May the Force be with you.”

In the episode’s storyline, Lizzo is married to Jack Black, and floats on screen in her domed empire as Duchess of the Outer Rim planet Plazir-15. Black plays Captain Bombardier, a former Imperial officer who became enamored of the Duchess when he was exiled to Plazir.

They are soon jolted by the appearance of Mando, Grogu, and fellow Mandalorian Bo-Katan Kryze. But Grogu quickly warms them up, as the Baby Yoda knockoff uses the Force to help Lizzo win a lawn game involving tossing creatures through a series of hoops.

There’s another famous cameo later in the episode, Christopher Lloyd (aka Doc Brown of “Back to the Future” fame) appears as the planet’s security Commissioner, Helgait.

The Commissioner is tasked with overseeing the repurposed battle droids, who have been reduced to valets. But the Commissioner is loyal to the Sith Count Dooku, and tinkers with some of the droids so they malfunction. Lizzo discovers the act and exiles him, but then knights Grogu to create a happy ending.

Story continues

Best of Deadline

Sign up for Deadline's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Click here to read the full article.