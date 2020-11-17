The Mandalorian actor Katee Sackhoff teases story behind how Moff Gideon got the Darksaber from Bo-Katan

Molly Edwards
·2 min read
The Mandalorian Bo-Katan
The Mandalorian Bo-Katan

Bo-Katan Kryze finally made her long-awaited live-action debut in The Mandalorian season 2 episode 3, played by Katee Sackhoff, who also voices the character in Star Wars: The Clone Wars and Star Wars Rebels. In the episode, it was revealed that Bo-Katan is on the hunt for Giancarlo Esposito’s Moff Gideon and the Darksaber – which left us all wondering how Bo-Katan lost the ancestral weapon in the first place.

In Mandalorian culture, the Darksaber is viewed as a symbol of power: whoever owns the weapon is thought to be the rightful ruler of Mandalore. Bo-Katan was in possession of the Darksaber the last time we saw her in animated form, but now the villainous Gideon has it under his control. Sackhoff, talking to ET, revealed more about the situation.

“There are a lot of theories,” Sackhoff acknowledged, then added: “There is a story there and we will find out, but I would hate to ruin it for anyone.”

As for how she reacted to seeing the Darksaber in someone else’s hands, Sackhoff exclaimed: “I was like, screaming at the TV when I saw that. I was like, 'He doesn’t even look good holding it!'”

Sackhoff also talked a bit about Bo-Katan’s characterisation in The Mandalorian: “There is a little piece of Bo-Katan that I don’t think you see coming. She’s got something else going on in her mind, and…everything she does is purposeful, and I think that that is new for her. She’s grown into the role of a leader, and I think she finally believes that she is that leader, but there is an ego that comes with that with her, that may or may not work against her.”

But Sackhoff was tight-lipped on giving away anything else, and suggested that even she doesn’t know what happens next: “I want to know what happened with that Darksaber… I want to know if she’s going to get it back… We’ll just have to wait and see.”

Towards the end of the episode, Bo-Katan also introduced another fan favourite animated character: Ahsoka Tano. Sackhoff talked about how Bo-Katan and Ahsoka might interact if they met again in a future episode: “There’s a lot of history with those two…There’s a lot of camaraderie and respect but there’s also a lot of pain and distrust, so we’ll see.”

We can’t wait to find out how Bo-Katan lost the Darksaber – and see if she can wrestle it back out of Gideon’s grip. Until the next episode of The Mandalorian drops, check out our guide to all the Clone Wars and Rebels episodes to watch for the full Mando experience, and see exactly when the new episode will hit Disney Plus with our The Mandalorian season 2 release schedule.

Latest Stories

  • Phoenix Suns acquire Chris Paul in blockbuster NBA trade

    Phoenix dealt Ricky Rubio, Kelly Oubre Jr., Ty Jerome, Jalen Lecque and their 2022 first-round pick to OKC for Paul and Abdel Nader, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

  • Andy Dalton returns to Cowboys practice ahead of Vikings game

    Dalton returns as the Cowboys somehow remain in the playoff hunt.

  • Report: James Harden prefers trade to Nets, declined $50 million per year extension with Rockets

    If James Harden is traded, he wants to go to a winning team.

  • Padres and Mike Clevinger agree to two-year extension ... but he needs Tommy John surgery

    Clevinger and the Padres agree to a new deal, but he won't pitch again until 2022.

  • NCAA considering single-state bubble for March Madness in 2021

    The coronavirus pandemic has led the NCAA's men's basketball committee to scrap predetermined March Madness sites and zero in on a 'single geographic area.'

  • Antonio Brown reportedly destroyed security camera, threw bike at security shack weeks before signing with Bucs

    Antonio Brown reportedly destroyed a security camera in his gated community.

  • Ranking the NHL's line of 'Reverse Retro' sweaters

    Every NHL team released a new jersey in one fell swoop for the first time in history. So let's rank 'em from great, to good, to Red Wings.

  • Raptors offseason predictions: VanVleet, Ibaka, free agent targets & trade candidates

    The Toronto Raptors have a lot to figure out with NBA free agency fast approaching.

  • Week 10 takeaways: Russell Wilson is playing himself out of MVP race

    Russell Wilson played his worst game of the season in Week 10, but he's been struggling for a while now.

  • Week 10 Fantasy Football Booms and Busts

    Scott Pianowski breaks down the fantasy winners and losers of Week 10, headlined by Tom Brady and the Buccaneers.

  • NFL player looks to shed light on Palestinians' plight

    ALLEN PARK, Mich. — NFL players have kneeled during the national anthem and taken stands to protest social injustice across the United States.Detroit Lions guard Oday Aboushi wants to use his place in sports and society another way, by shedding light on the plight of Palestinians and promoting religious harmony as a Muslim with friends of different faiths.“Being an athlete, playing in the NFL, being Palestinian is rare," Aboushi said in an interview with The Associated Press. “It doesn’t happen much, but at the same time it comes with a lot of responsibility. And I feel like having this platform allows me to use that responsibility in a positive way.”The 29-year-old Aboushi made his second start of the season and the 36th of his career on Sunday, helping Detroit beat Washington 30-27.The Lions made a statement as a team last summer, choosing not to practice as a form of protest after a Black man, Jacob Blake, was shot by police in Wisconsin. Aboushi was front and centre as his teammates spoke to reporters about their decision outside the team's practice facility.And as a player in the powerful league, coincidently playing in an area with a large Arab American population, Aboushi wants to use his voice to speak up for people in his parents’ homeland.“There is this call of not staying silent and using our places of position to elevate those that feel unheard and unseen for such a long time,” said U.S. Rep. Rashida Tlaib, a Democrat from Detroit. “People can relate to us as activists — me as a girl from southwest Detroit, him the NFL player.”Aboushi's parents emigrated to New York after both were born in east Jerusalem, a part of the world that regularly makes international news.On Monday, European diplomats visited the site of an Israeli planned settlement expansion in east Jerusalem that threatens to cut off parts of the city claimed by Palestinians from the West Bank. Israel has long dismissed international criticism of settlement activity.Palestinians want a future state that includes east Jerusalem and the West Bank — territories occupied by Israel in the 1967 war — and view settlements as a major obstacle to peace.Aboushi visited the West Bank in 2009, when he talked with orphans and said he witnessed Palestinians being held at checkpoints.“It was a huge eye-opener for me as far as what it’s like to be back in Palestine in its current situation right now with the occupation of Israel," he said. “The media doesn't show that and continues to kind of turn a blind eye to the mistreatment of the Palestinian people."Aboushi plays in relative obscurity as an offensive linemen, but he's hailed in the Arab American community in the Motor City.Azzam Elder, an attorney in the area, met Aboushi shortly after he signed with the Lions last year and has become one of his many new friends.“Oday Aboushi is basically another beautiful story in the American dream,” said Elder, who is also Palestinian-American. “From a Palestinian perspective, it’s just beautiful to be able to sit in the stands and watch all these great players and happen to know somebody who happens to have your background.”When Aboushi moved to Michigan, he posted on Twitter that he was looking to help mosques and families with iftar, a feast for Muslims after they break their fast during Ramadan. He subsequently gave back in one of the many ways he has served the community in Detroit.Aboushi, who speaks Arabic, was among about a dozen Muslim athletes honoured in 2011 at a reception hosted by then-Secretary of State Hillary Clinton at the State Department in Washington while he attended the University of Virginia.When he was in college, one of his roommates, Michael Strauss, became one of his best friends and proved a Muslim man and a Jewish teammate could do more than simply coexist.“When he got on campus, we kind of clicked," Aboushi recalled. “We just were complete opposite, but we both had very similar hearts and passion and that’s what helped bring us together. He has always been respectful of my beliefs, and I’ve been respectful of his beliefs. We had a lot of conversations about religion, cultures and traditions. He's someone that will be in my life probably for the rest of my life and someone that I consider family."Aboushi considers his teammates, of all backgrounds, his brothers. He praised former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick for sparking a movement in 2016, when he started taking a knee during the national anthem to protest systemic racism.NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said last summer the league was wrong for not listening to players fighting for racial equality and encouraged them to protest peacefully.“We’re all fighting for the same thing," Aboushi told the AP. “Palestinians are going through a very similar situation as we have here with African Americans as far as the way they’re being treated through systematic oppression.“I feel like this is the time, more than ever, to talk about it and to continue to enlighten people and to let people know that, `Hey, it’s not only something that’s happening in America. This is a worldwide issue.' This is something as a world that we can continue to work on to get better."___Follow Larry Lage at https://twitter.com/larrylage___More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFLLarry Lage, The Associated Press

  • Warriors GM Myers faces draft challenges like no other year

    SAN FRANCISCO — Bob Myers hears the chatter about everything riding on Golden State's draft pick at No. 2 overall.About all the pressure on his shoulders to find just the right player to join Splash Brothers Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson, star forward Draymond Green and Andrew Wiggins. Someone who will make an instant impact and immediately help the Warriors return to contention and respectability following a last-place finish.All the social media speculation, oh yes, the Warriors' general manager is aware of the intrigue. Might they possibly trade away their pick for flexibility to build another super team, or will they choose to use it?“I read all that stuff, too. I was like, ‘I feel the weight,’” Myers joked on a recent Zoom call. "I feel like every year, everything you do is make-or-break, trade, draft, I don’t know. But you can’t really think like that. You’ve got to operate not out of fear. So, hopefully we get it right, and if you don’t, you deal with that. That’s the life I chose. ... Maybe I should feel more pressure. Pressure is an interesting thing. If I screw it up, I probably blame myself more than Twitter can do it or you, I suppose, or anyone."In the midst of a pandemic, Golden State couldn't bring players in to work out at Chase Center, have them examined by team medical personnel on site or take a prospective pick to dinner at a fine Bay Area restaurant.That doesn't mean Myers couldn't find a bit of a reason to smile after securing the second selection in Wednesday's draft.“I joked a little bit, but all you have to like is two guys,” Myers said.Yet this is an unfamiliar place for Myers and the Warriors, who floundered last season without Thompson the entire way and two-time MVP Curry for almost all of it. They had to rely largely on youth after five straight runs to the NBA Finals.The challenge of evaluating prospects is far more daunting given that the coronavirus shut down sports last spring and knocked out the NCAA Tournament — key games for NBA scouts to identify talent and potential fits for their franchises.For Myers, the process of identifying players and developing a draft board happened right away. That began even before Golden State found out its position, because the Warriors knew they would have a high pick after a disappointing season as they played their first year at new Chase Center in San Francisco.They finished 15-50 for the NBA’s worst record, with Thompson out recovering from ACL surgery on his left knee and Curry nursing a broken left hand and missing more than four months. Two-time NBA Finals MVP Kevin Durant departed in free agency to join the Brooklyn Nets.“I don’t think we’ve ever had more time or more runway to figure that part out,” Myers said of placing names on the board.“But now we know what pick we have, so whether that means more virtual contact with certain players, whether that means more meetings probably internally, more film, we’ll be able to focus more, the gap between the fifth pick and the first or second pick, it certainly narrows your scope. If we had the fifth pick, I think you’re looking at a much broader range of guys.”With so many fewer games to watch players because of COVID-19, Myers credits everyone from agents to scouts and executives and players and their colleges for doing their best, because “it makes for a lot of unknowns. It makes for a lot of variables that we’re not accustomed to dealing with.”The Warriors were on track to use all of their allowed 10 pre-draft visits, which can include a meal (socially distanced and safely done, of course).Not having had the NCAA Tournament doesn't necessarily mean much, if you ask coach Steve Kerr.“There have been guys who've had great runs in the NCAA Tournament who maybe got drafted higher,” Kerr said. “I know James Harden had a tough go in the NCAA Tournament with ASU and didn't play particularly well and the guy's one of the greatest players in the history of the game, so it goes both ways. You take that with a grain of salt. I think the hardest part this year is just not having the volume of games that you'd like to see. Some of these guys were limited to just a handful of games on tape, so it makes for a very difficult evaluation.”Again, Myers is keeping the mood as light as can be despite the obstacles.“I’m open to suggestions. Who should we draft? I’m open," he said. "Should I put on a suit?”___More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_SportsJanie McCauley, The Associated Press

  • Week 11 Pickups: Return of Jamies Winston

    As we barrel towards the fantasy playoffs, Scott Pianowski and Andy Behrens are here to tune up your lineup before a championship run. Is it Jameis Winston time? With Drew Brees out for a stretch, the guys are going all-in on Winston in a couple of leagues at the quarterback position.  New England Patriots breakout stud Jakobi Meyers is your waiver priority for the wideout spot. Andy and Scott have a few more names to target as well.  Pickup options at the tight end and running back positions are very bleak. Let the guys parse through the junk pile and recommend a few players that could save your season.  Make sure to tune in five times a week to the Fantasy Football Forecast wherever you listen to podcasts. 

  • Gioacchini, Soto score 2 goals each as US routs Panama 6-2

    A young United States roster showed promise, which was enough for now.Nicholas Gioacchini and Sebastian Soto each scored their first two international goals in a 6-2 exhibition rout of Panama on Monday night at Wiener Neustadt, Austria, the second of two matches for the Americans that followed a 10-month pandemic break.Gio Reyna got his first goal three days after his 18th birthday, the third-youngest player to score in modern era.Sebastian Lletget also got a goal in a physical, open match against a CONCACAF rival that reached the 2018 World Cup over the Americans.“All we wanted to do from the beginning is get the fans on our side. It was an important thing, important step for us,” U.S. coach Gregg Berhalter said. “People are excited to watch.”Ten months before the delayed start of qualifying for the 2022 World Cup, there was much to savour, even though the level was hard to compare to that of a competitive match.“We’re all hungry to play, all hungry to start, all hungry to prove and to show what we’re made of,” said Gioacchini, a 20-year-old forward in his second season with the senior team at second-tier Caen in France.Reyna broke through at Borussia Dortmund last season after starring for the 2019 under-17 team, and both dad Claudio Reyna and mom Danielle Egan played for the U.S.Soto was a standout at last year's Under-20 World Cup and is on second-tier Telstar in the Netherlands. He debuted along with Richy Ledezma, a 20-year-old midfielder who made his first senior appearance for PSV Eindhoven on Nov. 1; and Chris Richards, a 20-year-old defender who made his first Bayern Munich appearance on June 20.Only Christian Pulisic (17 years, 253 days in 2016), who missed this game with a hamstring injury, and Juan Agudelo (17 years, 359 days in 2010) scored at a younger age.“You can still see a lot of times we’ve only been together for a week. But I think you also saw some really good things,” Reyna said. “Just slowly bringing this group together. By the time qualifying comes we'll be ready to compete.”José Fajardo scored his first two goals for Panama. He beat goalkeeper Zack Steffen in the eighth minute with a glancing header following a cross by Alejandro Yearwood that split central defenders Tim Ream and Matt Miazga, then cut the gap to 3-2 in the 79th minute with a 12-yard left-footed shot off a pass from Omar Browne.The U.S. dominated the first half with 72% possession and finished with a 15-8 advantage in shots, though it struggled to create for much of the second half.Reyna tied the score in the 17th minute with a 19-yard free kick, a one-hopper that went to the left of debuting goalkeeper Orlando Mosquera after Weston McKennie was tripped by Michael Murillo.Gioacchini put the U.S. ahead in the 22nd minute with a right-footed shot from 8 yards after Reyna crossed to Uly llanez, whose 12-yard shot was spilled by Mosquera.Gioacchini got his second on a short-range diving header in the 26th after Tyler Adams crossed and Miazga headed the ball back across the goalmouth. He had a chance for a hat trick in the 65th but shot a penalty kick at Mosquera after a hand ball on Óscar Linton.Soto entered in the 77th minute and scored on a 6-yard header from a cross by Lletget following an overlapping run by Reggie Cannon, who started at right back as Sergiño Dest moved to the left. Cannon crossed again for Lletget’s short header in the 87th, his third international goal, and Ledezma had a long, looping cross for Soto in the first minute of stoppage time.The U.S. has used 91 players since the October 2017 defeat at Trinidad and Tobago that eliminated the Americans from the 2018 World Cup, including 53 debuting. The starting lineup averaged 22 years, 154 days, the second-youngest American lineup behind an average of 22 years, 71 days for an exhibition at Italy on Nov. 20, 2018.Yunus Musah, a midfielder for Valencia who turns 18 on Nov. 29, became the first American male to start multiple games before his 18th birthday. He also is eligible to play for England.“We got a little bit of a taste of what the CONCACAF teams would be like against us,” Reyna said. "We’re all just thinking about this game and we’re happy. Guys made their debuts and scored the goals. Overall, just a good night."NOTES: Berhalter said Monday the U.S. may schedule another match next month, which presumably would be with players mostly from Major League Soccer.___More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_SportsThe Associated Press

  • Super Bowl LV could be most expensive – and COVID-tested – NFL ticket in history

    There’s no telling what the NFL would shell out to get a larger capacity Super Bowl crowd if there are massive leaps in testing or vaccines.

  • Bill Belichick says Texans VP Jack Easterby is 'not a personnel person'

    Belichick shared kind words about the former Patriots adviser, but was blunt about his current role in the Texans front office.

  • Cousins, Vikings overcome Patterson return, beat Bears 19-13

    CHICAGO — Kirk Cousins will take a victory any day of the week. That he finally got one on a Monday night didn't seem to matter.Cousins threw for 292 yards and two touchdowns, and the Minnesota Vikings overcame a 104-yard kickoff return by Chicago’s Cordarrelle Patterson to beat the Bears 19-13.Cousins won for the first time in 10 career Monday night starts. He hit Adam Thielen with a 6-yard touchdown early in the fourth quarter to put Minnesota ahead by the final margin, and the Vikings (4-5) held on for their third straight win. They also snapped a four-game losing streak against Chicago (5-5).“Great to get a win,” Cousins said. “We’ll try to keep building on it now, and it’ll be so important to keep stringing these together if we can. That’s really what the rest of the season will be all about.”Bears quarterback Nick Foles got taken from the field on a cart in the game’s final minute. Coach Matt Nagy said Foles' leg and hip were being evaluated after he got slammed on his right side by Minnesota’s Ifeadi Odenigbo as he threw the ball away.Patterson joined Josh Cribbs and Leon Washington as the only players with eight kick returns for touchdowns when he ran back the opening kickoff of the second half to give Chicago a 13-7 lead. It was the longest kickoff return in franchise history, surpassing Gale Sayers’ 103-yarder against Pittsburgh on Sept. 17, 1967.Patterson had all the room he needed as he sprinted up the sideline and raised two fingers as he closed in on the end zone.“I don’t know what I did, man. I was blacked out at the time,” Patterson said.The record return was the lone bright spot for the Bears as they lost their fourth in a row and matched their longest skid since Nagy was hired in 2018.Cousins completed 25 of 36 passes with two touchdowns to Thielen, who has nine on the season. His one-handed TD grab in the first quarter was particularly impressive.Minnesota's Dalvin Cook ran for 96 yards on 30 attempts. Justin Jefferson caught eight passes for 135 yards and tied Randy Moss' club rookie record with his fourth 100-yard receiving game.The defence did not allow an offensive touchdown for the first time in 20 games, including the playoffs, and the Vikings won for just the fourth time in 18 games at Soldier Field since it reopened in 2003 following renovations.“It's a goofy year for everybody,” said Harrison Smith, who had an interception. “We're starting to have a little bit of a feeling of how to make our own energy and our own confidence. I think we're starting to figure it out a little bit.”STRUGGLING OffenceWith offensive co-ordinator Bill Lazor calling the plays after Nagy handed off those duties in an effort to lift a unit that ranks near the bottom of the NFL, the Bears managed 149 yards. It was their lowest total since they had 147 against San Francisco on Dec. 3, 2017.“We need to make sure that we’re really honestly going back now and saying OK, what’s going on, where are we at now that we have some time to really see,” Nagy said.Foles threw for 106 yards and an interception. It was a far cry from his previous start against the Vikings, when he led Philadelphia past them in the NFC championship game on the way to a Super Bowl title in 2018.Khalil Mack had his first interception since 2018. But the fading Bears came out flat again on a Monday night; they were dominated by the Rams in Los Angeles last month. And to left tackle Charles Leno Jr., that makes it even worse.“Disappointment," he said. "A lot of emotions, negative emotions right now. We’ve got to process. We know it’s two Monday Nights we didn’t perform well. It’s just frustrating.”RETURN, REGROUPThe Bears led 13-7 when Chicago's Dwayne Harris muffed a punt. The Vikings' Josh Metellus recovered at the 20, leading to Dan Bailey's 37-yard field goal. Bailey added a tying 43-yarder with just under two minutes left in the third.QUOTABLE“Yes.” — Vikings coach Mike Zimmer on whether the struggling specials are aging him.INJURIESVikings: The Vikings were without TE Irv Smith Jr. (groin) and CB Cameron Dantzler (concussion).Bears: Besides Foles, DT Akiem Hicks (hamstring) and Harris (triceps) were injured.UP NEXTVikings: Host Dallas on Sunday.Bears: Have a bye, then visit Green Bay on Nov. 29.___More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFLAndrew Seligman, The Associated Press

  • Bears hampered by same offensive issues in loss to Vikings

    CHICAGO — The Chicago Bears changed play-callers, and nothing changed.With offensive co-ordinator Bill Lazor calling the shots for the first time all season, the Bears managed just 149 yards and failed to score an offensive touchdown in a 19-13 loss to the Minnesota Vikings on Monday night.Coach Matt Nagy handed the keys to Lazor this week in an effort to spark a slumping team ahead of a key NFC North matchup. But the Bears (5-5) experienced many of their usual issues in their fourth straight loss, topped by a banged-up offensive line that has made it nearly impossible for the offence to get into any sort of rhythm.Next up is the bye week and some self-reflection before a trip to Green Bay to face the division-leading Packers.“Obviously, it was repetitive today. It was still happening,” Nagy said. “So not only for the players' health right now, but for us as a coaching staff, we need to make sure that we’re really, honestly going back now and saying, ‘OK, you know, what’s going on and where are we at now that we have time to really see it?’”Playing without David Montgomery because of a concussion, the NFL's worst rushing attack finished with 41 yards on 17 carries. Nick Foles was carted off the field after he was thrown down on an incomplete pass with 37 seconds left, finishing 15 of 26 for a season-low 106 yards and an interception.Foles was being checked out after the game, but Nagy said it was a leg or hip injury.“I hope he’s OK. But he was in a lot of pain,” Nagy said. “And he’s a tough dude.”Even with the trouble on offence, the Bears took a 13-7 lead on Cordarrelle Patterson's franchise-record 104-yard return on the second-half kickoff. It was Patterson's eighth career kickoff return for a touchdown, tying Josh Cribbs and Leon Washington for the modern-day NFL record.Chicago then forced Minnesota to punt, but Dwayne Harris muffed the return. After Dan Bailey kicked a 37-yard field goal for the Vikings (4-5), the Bears went three-and-out on their next four possessions. They didn't get another first down until Foles found Patterson for a 10-yard gain with about five minutes left.By that point, the Vikings had taken a 19-13 lead on Kirk Cousins' 6-yard touchdown pass to Adam Thielen. The Bears gained just 32 yards in the second half against the NFL's 29th-ranked defence heading into the weekend.“Offence, we've just got to step up,” said Patterson, who had a team-high 30 yards rushing on 12 carries. “We're not good enough right now, everyone sees that. It's no secret.”After Patterson's first-down catch in the fourth, the Bears drove to the Vikings 31. But Allen Robinson lost 4 yards on a reception and Foles threw incomplete on fourth down.Chicago got the ball back again in the final minute, but stalled once again. Tyler Bray threw incomplete on fourth down while looking for rookie tight end Cole Kmet.“Our defence and special teams are outperforming us on a wide scale,” offensive lineman Charles Leno Jr. said. “We’ve got to go back to the drawing board. Good thing we’ve got a bye so we can do a lot of self-scouting and digging on what we need to do better. And I’m just talking about me, for myself. I can only control what I can control, but also as an offence, we clearly know that we have to be better.”___Jay Cohen can be reached at https://twitter.com/jcohenap___More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFLJay Cohen, The Associated Press

  • NFL Power Rankings: Can the Patriots salvage this season and make the playoffs?

    New England looked finished, but an upset win over the Ravens provides some optimism.

  • Reports: Bucks to acquire Jrue Holiday

    Multiple reports says Milwaukee will trade for the Pelicans guard. In exchange, New Orleans will receive Eric Bledsoe, George Hill & three 1st-round picks. Due to the draft compensation, the deal will be completed following Wednesday night’s NBA draft.