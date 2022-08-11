Mandalay Resources Corporation Announces Financial Results for the Second Quarter 2022

Mandalay Resources Corporation
·15 min read
Mandalay Resources Corporation
Mandalay Resources Corporation

TORONTO, Aug. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mandalay Resources Corporation ("Mandalay" or the "Company") (TSX: MND, OTCQB: MNDJF) is pleased to announce its financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2022.

The Company’s condensed and consolidated interim financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2022, together with its Management’s Discussion and Analysis (“MD&A”) for the corresponding period, can be accessed under the Company’s profile on www.sedar.com and on the Company’s website at www.mandalayresources.com. All currency references in this press release are in U.S. dollars except as otherwise indicated.

Second Quarter 2022 Highlights:

  • Strengthened balance sheet – an improved net cash position with $47.9 million of cash on hand and $41.5 million in total interest-bearing debt outstanding;

  • Consolidated quarterly revenue of $50.1 million;

  • $16.1 million in net cash flow from operating activities and $7.5 million free cash flow1;

  • Consolidated quarterly adjusted EBITDA1 of $20.3 million;

  • Adjusted net income1 of $5.4 million ($0.06 or C$0.07 per share); and

  • Consolidated net income of $2.7 million ($0.03 or C$0.04 per share).

Dominic Duffy, President and CEO of Mandalay, commented:

“Mandalay is pleased with another steady financial quarter in which we generated $7.5 million in free cash flow allowing the Company to further strengthen its balance sheet with an improved net cash position as compared to Q1 2022. We did this in a quarter that had several operational issues resulting in lower than expected production, exhibiting the stability of our financial performance. With forecast production improvements over the remainder of the year, we expect an even stronger cash position by the start of 2023. Reaching a net debt free position was one of the major goals of the Company at the onset of our turnaround over three years ago and I am pleased that we have achieved and exceeded that this year.

“During the quarter the Company generated $50.1 million in revenue and $20.3 million in adjusted EBITDA – a margin of 41%. Mandalay earned $16.1 million in net cash flow from operating activities leading to adjusted net income of $5.4 million ($0.06 or C$0.07 per share) during the second quarter.

“Our consolidated cash and all-in sustaining costs per saleable gold equivalent ounce during Q2 2022 was $1,020 and $1,399, respectively, an increase of 6% and 4% as compared to the $960 and $1,342 during the same period last year. The main driver behind this was the decrease in production rates at Björkdal due to lower throughput levels, feed grades and recoveries at the processing plant.

_________________________________

1 Adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net income and free cash flow are not standardized financial measures under IFRS and might not be comparable to similar financial measures disclosed by other issuers. Refer to “Non-IFRS Measures” at the end of this press release for further information.

“Costerfield continued its remarkable performance with $32.4 million in revenue and $19.2 million in adjusted EBITDA. This ongoing operating margin performance reflects the continuous high-grade feed and the relatively fixed cost nature of the operation. During Q2 2022, Costerfield processed grades of 11.0 g/t gold and 2.6% antimony and also improved its gold recovery rate of 93.0% against the 92.6% achieved during Q1 2021.

“Björkdal generated stable production and sales with $17.7 million and $2.4 million in revenue and adjusted EBITDA, respectively, in Q2 2022. The underground ramp up continued as we mined approximately 276,000 tonnes; on pace to exceed our 2021 result of 1.1 million tonnes from the underground. For Q3 2022, mining activities will focus on areas of high confidence as we look to lift the grade during the second half of the year.

“The first half of year demonstrated the ongoing strength of our operations and how the Company is well-positioned to build upon its sound financial state. Mandalay is maintaining its 2022 production and cost guidance and looks forward to sustainably generating value for all of our stakeholders.”

Second Quarter 2022 Financial Summary

The following table summarizes the Company’s financial results for the three months and six months ended June 30, 2022, and 2021:

 

Three months 
ended 
June 30, 
2022

Three months 
ended 
June 30, 
2021

Six months 
ended 
June 30, 
2022

Six months 
ended 
June 30, 
2021

$’000

$’000

$’000

$’000

Revenue

50,116

51,352

104,270

103,925

Cost of sales

28,526

27,135

50,242

52,549

Adjusted EBITDA (1)

20,329

23,135

51,634

49,197

Income from mine ops before depreciation, depletion

21,590

24,217

54,028

51,376

Adjusted net income (1)

5,370

11,475

19,257

17,121

Consolidated net income

2,703

4,790

13,188

30,290

Capital expenditure

10,932

13,578

20,562

25,604

Total assets

306,138

310,841

306,138

310,841

Total liabilities

131,528

151,852

131,528

151,852

Adjusted net income per share (1)

0.06

0.13

0.21

0.19

Consolidated net income per share

0.03

0.05

0.14

0.33

  1. Adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net income and adjusted net income per share are non-IFRS measures, defined at the end of this press release “Non-IFRS Measures”.

In Q2 2022, Mandalay generated consolidated revenue of $50.1 million, 2% lower than in the second quarter of 2021. This decrease was mainly due to lower ounces sold at Björkdal and Cerro Bayo’s production in last year’s quarter. The Company’s realized gold price in the second quarter of 2022 increased by 6% compared to the second quarter of 2021, and the realized price of antimony increased by 13%. In Q2 2022, Mandalay sold 1,334 fewer gold equivalent ounces than in Q2 2021.

Consolidated cash cost per ounce of $1,020 was higher in the second quarter of 2022 compared to $960 in the second quarter of 2021. Cost of sales during the second quarter of 2022 versus the second quarter of 2021 were $5.7 million higher at Costerfield and $0.7 million lower at Björkdal. Consolidated general and administrative costs were $0.2 million higher compared to the prior year quarter.

Mandalay generated adjusted EBITDA of $20.3 million in the second quarter of 2022, 12% lower compared to the Company’s adjusted EBITDA of $23.1 million in the year ago quarter. Adjusted net income was $5.4 million in the second quarter of 2022, which excludes the $4.4 million of unrealized gain on financial instruments and $7.1 million of revision of reclamation liability, compared to an adjusted net income of $11.5 million in the second quarter of 2021. Consolidated net income was $2.7 million for the second quarter of 2022, versus $4.8 million in the second quarter of 2021. Mandalay ended the second quarter of 2022 with $47.9 million in cash and cash equivalents.

Second Quarter Operational Summary

The table below summarizes the Company’s operations, capital expenditures and operational unit costs for the three months and six months ended June 30, 2022, and 2021:

 

Three
months 
ended 
June 30,
2022

Three
months 
ended 
June 30,
2021

Six
months 
ended 
June 30,
2022

Six
months 
ended 
June 30,
2021

$’000

$’000

$’000

$’000

Costerfield

 

Gold produced (oz)

11,079

9,959

23,276

21,041

Antimony produced (t)

523

858

1,206

1,690

Gold equivalent produced (oz)

14,989

14,818

32,236

30,276

Cash cost(1) per oz gold eq. produced ($)

646

652

608

646

All-in sustaining cost(1) per oz gold eq. produced ($)

916

1,009

840

972

Capital development

892

3,108

1,638

6,086

Property, plant and equipment purchases

2,216

1,029

4,028

1,930

Capitalized exploration

1,487

1,583

3,174

2,807

Björkdal

 

Gold produced (oz)

8,316

10,941

20,700

22,796

Cash cost(1) per oz gold produced ($)

1,696

1,338

1,391

1,259

All-in sustaining cost(1) per oz gold produced ($)

2,120

1,766

1,729

1,647

Capital development

2,361

2,727

4,822

5,120

Property, plant and equipment purchases

2,878

4,277

4,769

8,122

Capitalized exploration

1,066

601

1,821

1,058

Cerro Bayo

 

Gold produced (oz)

-

1,807

-

2,531

Silver produced (oz)

-

87,062

-

130,761

Gold equivalent produced (oz)

-

3,084

-

4,447

Cash cost(1) per oz gold eq. produced ($)

-

1,097

-

1,066

Consolidated

 

Gold equivalent produced (oz)

23,305

28,843

52,936

57,519

Cash cost(1) per oz gold eq. produced ($)

1,020

960

914

922

All-in sustaining cost(1) per oz gold eq. produced ($)

1,399

1,342

1,232

1,284

Capital development

3,253

5,835

6,460

11,206

Property, plant and equipment purchases

5,094

5,306

8,797

10,052

Capitalized exploration(2)

2,585

2,437

5,305

4,346

  1. Cash cost and all-in sustaining cost are non-IFRS measures. See “Non-IFRS Measures” at the end of this press release.

  2. Includes capitalized exploration relating to other non-core assets.

Costerfield gold-antimony mine, Victoria, Australia

Costerfield produced 11,079 ounces of gold and 523 tonnes of antimony for 14,989 gold equivalent ounces in the second quarter of 2022. Cash and all-in sustaining costs at Costerfield of $646/oz and $916/oz, respectively, compared to cash and all-in sustaining costs of $652/oz and $1,009/oz, respectively, in the second quarter of 2021.

Björkdal gold mine, Skellefteå, Sweden

Björkdal produced 8,316 ounces of gold in the second quarter of 2022 with cash and all-in sustaining costs of $1,696/oz and $2,120/oz, respectively, compared to cash and all-in sustaining costs of $1,338/oz and $1,766/oz, respectively, in the second quarter of 2021.

Lupin, Nunavut, Canada

Care and maintenance spending at Lupin was less than $0.1 million during the second quarter of 2022, which was similar to the second quarter of 2021. Reclamation spending was $3.3 million during the second quarter of 2022 compared to $0.8 million during the second quarter of 2021. Lupin is currently in the process of final closure and reclamation activities mainly funded by progressive security reductions held by the Crown Indigenous Relations and Northern Affairs Canada.

Challacollo, Chile

On April 19, 2021, Aftermath Silver Ltd. (“Aftermath Silver”) paid C$1.5 million in cash and issued 2,054,794 common shares at fair value of C$0.73 per share to the Company on May 5, 2021, in satisfaction of a purchase price instalment. For the year ended December 31, 2021, Mandalay sold 678,794 shares of Aftermath Silver at an average price of C$0.57 per share. The Company did not sell any shares in the second quarter of 2022. Further information regarding the definitive agreement signed with Aftermath Silver for the sale of Challacollo can be found in the Company’s November 12, 2019, press release.

The Company completed the sale of Challacollo to Aftermath on August 10, 2022.

La Quebrada, Chile

No work was carried out on the La Quebrada development property during Q2 2022.

Conference Call

Mandalay’s management will be hosting a conference call for investors and analysts on August 11, 2022, at 8:00 AM (Toronto time).

Analysts and interested investors are invited to participate using the following dial-in numbers:

Participant Number (Toll free):

877 407 8289

Conference ID:

13731674

A replay of the conference call will be available until 11:59 PM (Toronto time), August 25, 2022, and can be accessed using the following dial-in number:

Encore Toll Free Dial-in Number:

877 660 6853

Encore ID:

13731674

About Mandalay Resources Corporation:

Mandalay Resources is a Canadian-based natural resource company with producing assets in Australia (Costerfield gold-antimony mine) and Sweden (Björkdal gold mine). The Company is focused on growing its production and reducing costs to generate significant positive cashflow. Mandalay is committed to operating safely and in an environmentally responsible manner, while developing a high level of community and employee engagement.

Mandalay’s mission is to create shareholder value through the profitable operation and continuing the regional exploration program, at both its Costerfield and Björkdal mines. Currently, the Company’s main objectives are to continue mining the high-grade Youle vein at Costerfield, bring online the deeper Shepherd veins, both of which will continue to supply high-grade ore to the processing plant, and to extend Youle Mineral Reserves. At Björkdal, the Company will aim to increase production from the Aurora zone and other higher-grade areas in the coming years, in order to maximize profit margins from the mine.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including statements regarding the Company’s anticipated performance in 2022. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Actual results and developments may differ materially from those contemplated by these statements depending on, among other things, changes in commodity prices and general market and economic conditions. The factors identified above are not intended to represent a complete list of the factors that could affect Mandalay. A description of additional risks that could result in actual results and developments differing from those contemplated by forward-looking statements in this news release can be found under the heading “Risk Factors” in Mandalay’s annual information form dated March 31, 2022, a copy of which is available under Mandalay’s profile at www.sedar.com. In addition, there can be no assurance that any inferred resources that are discovered as a result of additional drilling will ever be upgraded to proven or probable reserves. Although Mandalay has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Non-IFRS Measures

This news release may contain references to adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net income, free cash flow, cash cost per saleable ounce of gold equivalent produced and all-in sustaining cost all of which are non-IFRS measures and do not have standardized meanings under IFRS. Therefore, these measures may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other issuers.

Management uses adjusted EBITDA and free cash flow as measures of operating performance to assist in assessing the Company’s ability to generate liquidity through operating cash flow to fund future working capital needs and to fund future capital expenditures, as well as to assist in comparing financial performance from period to period on a consistent basis. Management uses adjusted net income in order to facilitate an understanding of the Company’s financial performance prior to the impact of non-recurring or special items. The Company believes that these measures are used by and are useful to investors and other users of the Company’s financial statements in evaluating the Company’s operating and cash performance because they allow for analysis of its financial results without regard to special, non-cash and other non-core items, which can vary substantially from company to company and over different periods.

The Company defines adjusted EBITDA as income from mine operations, net of administration costs, and before interest, taxes, non-cash charges/(income), intercompany charges and finance costs. The Company defines adjusted net income as net income before special items. Special items are items of income and expense that are presented separately due to their nature and, in some cases, expected infrequency of the events giving rise to them. A reconciliation between adjusted EBITDA and adjusted net income, on the one hand, and consolidated net income, on the other hand, is included in the MD&A.

The Company defines free cash flow as a measure of the Corporation’s ability to generate and manage liquidity. It is calculated starting with the net cash flows from operating activities (as per IFRS) and then subtracting capital expenditures and lease payments. Refer to Section 1.2 of MD&A for a reconciliation between free cash flow and net cash flows from operating activities.

For Costerfield, saleable equivalent gold ounces produced is calculated by adding to saleable gold ounces produced, the saleable antimony tonnes produced times the average antimony price in the period divided by the average gold price in the period. The total cash operating cost associated with the production of these saleable equivalent ounces produced in the period is then divided by the saleable equivalent gold ounces produced to yield the cash cost per saleable equivalent ounce produced. The cash cost excludes royalty expenses. Site all-in sustaining costs include total cash operating costs, sustaining mining capital, royalty expense, accretion and depletion. Sustaining capital reflects the capital required to maintain each site’s current level of operations. The site’s all-in sustaining cost per ounce of saleable gold equivalent in a period equals the all-in sustaining cost divided by the saleable equivalent gold ounces produced in the period.

For Björkdal, the total cash operating cost associated with the production of saleable gold ounces produced in the period is then divided by the saleable gold ounces produced to yield the cash cost per saleable gold ounce produced. The cash cost excludes royalty expenses. Site all-in costs include total cash operating costs, royalty expense, accretion, depletion, depreciation and amortization. Site all-in sustaining costs include total cash operating costs, sustaining mining capital, royalty expense, accretion and depletion. Sustaining capital reflects the capital required to maintain each site’s current level of operations. The site’s all-in sustaining cost per ounce of saleable gold equivalent in a period equals the all-in sustaining cost divided by the saleable equivalent gold ounces produced in the period.

For the Company as a whole, cash cost per saleable gold equivalent ounce is calculated by summing the gold equivalent ounces produced by each site and dividing the total by the sum of cash operating costs at the sites. Consolidated cash cost excludes royalty and corporate level general and administrative expenses. This definition was updated in the third quarter of 2020 to exclude corporate general and administrative expenses to better align with industry standard. All-in sustaining cost per saleable ounce gold equivalent in the period equals the sum of cash costs associated with the production of gold equivalent ounces at all operating sites in the period plus corporate overhead expense in the period plus sustaining mining capital, royalty expense, accretion, depletion, depreciation and amortization, divided by the total saleable gold equivalent ounces produced in the period. A reconciliation between cost of sales and cash costs, and also cash cost to all-in sustaining costs are included in the MD&A.

For Further Information:

Dominic Duffy
President and Chief Executive Officer

Edison Nguyen
Direction, Business Valuations and Investor Relations

Contact:  
(647) 260-1566 ext. 1


Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Robertson, Harris power Shooting Stars past Rattlers, into CEBL semifinals

    The Scarborough Shooting Stars are headed to the 2022 Canadian Elite Basketball League championship weekend as the expansion team defeated the Saskatchewan Rattlers 108-96 on Sunday. Toronto's Kassius Robertson helped his hometown team advance to the semifinals by scoring 24 points, including the game-winning three-pointer in Elam Ending. Former Toronto Raptors guard Jalen Harris also scored 24 points for the Shooting Stars. Teddy Allen tallied 18 while Kameron Chatman added 16 from the bench. S

  • River Lions ride 23-0 run to quarter-final win over Nighthawks

    The Niagara River Lions rode a strong second quarter performance that included a 23-0 run to grab a 99-78 victory over the visiting Guelph Nighthawks on Saturday and advance to the Canadian Elite Basketball League semifinals. EJ Onu put on a dominant performance with 28 points, three blocks and six rebounds as Niagara set the CEBL record for the most points in a post-season quarter with 36 in the second frame. The River Lions (13-7) would have been the home team in the quarter-final as the highe

  • World Juniors: Why it's impossible to cover this year's tournament normally

    This summer's World Juniors tournament feels like a forced obligation.

  • Canadian junior Weekes falls to Germany's Altmaier in National Bank Open debut

    MONTREAL — It was just a few short years ago that Jaden Weekes was at IGA Stadium as a fan with dreams of one day playing on the ATP Tour circuit. On Saturday, the 17-year-old Montreal native took the next step in his tennis journey by making his National Bank Open debut — on centre court no less — as a wild-card entry in the qualifying draw. Weekes held his own against Germany's Daniel Altmaier before dropping a 6-3, 6-4 decision in one hour 27 minutes. "I mean it's surreal … it was the first t

  • National Bank Open in Toronto will be one of Serena Williams' final events

    TORONTO — Serena Williams' appearance at the National Bank Open in Toronto will be the final one of her career. The tennis legend said earlier Tuesday she is planning to retire from tennis sometime following the U.S. Open, which begins later this month. Williams, who won her opening match at the National Bank Open on Monday, made the announcement in an essay released by Vogue magazine. "I'm turning 41 this month, and something's got to give," wrote Williams. The announcement has already set off

  • Montreal's Auger-Aliassime ready for long-awaited return to hometown tournament

    Montreal's Felix Auger-Aliassime was a fledgling teenager when he last played at the National Bank Open in his hometown. He'll make his return to IGA Stadium as a top-10 player on the ATP Tour and a tournament headliner. "I do embrace this position and I worked to be in this position," Auger-Aliassime said Sunday. "I'd rather be where I am today than anywhere else." Ranked ninth in the world, the six-foot-four right-hander is the only seeded Canadian player at No. 6. Denis Shapovalov of Richmond

  • Toronto FC gets two goals from Osorio, two from Italy in 4-3 win over Nashville

    NASHVILLE — Two goals from a local boy and another two made in Italy. Toronto FC put on a show Saturday. Sure there were some rough spots and a nervy ending but Toronto's 4-3 win in Nashville ended a 19-game winless stretch on the road while showing its newly revamped side is headed in the right direction. "A really important win. … A lot of big positives," said coach Bob Bradley. Jonathan Osorio, a product of Brampton, Ont., scored twice and Italians Federico Bernardeschi and Lorenzo Insigne ad

  • Montreal's Auger-Aliassime ready for long-awaited return to hometown tournament

    Montreal's Felix Auger-Aliassime was a fledgling teenager when he last played at the National Bank Open in his hometown. He'll make his return to IGA Stadium as a top-10 player on the ATP Tour and a tournament headliner. "I do embrace this position and I worked to be in this position," Auger-Aliassime said Sunday. "I'd rather be where I am today than anywhere else." Ranked ninth in the world, the six-foot-four right-hander is the only seeded Canadian player at No. 6. Denis Shapovalov of Richmond

  • Ashleigh Buhai takes 5-shot lead at Women's British Open

    MUIRFIELD, Scotland (AP) — Ashleigh Buhai surged into a five-shot lead at the Women's British Open after shooting a 7-under 64 in the third round on Saturday. Now she just has to find a way to finish off for her first major victory. The South African also led this tournament in 2019 at Woburn after the second round but finished fifth, her best result at a major. Buhai is in a much stronger position at Muirfield after a round that included eight birdies before a lone bogey on the last hole, givin

  • Toronto Argonauts rally for 34-20 home victory over Hamilton Tiger-Cats

    TORONTO — Benoit Marion and the Toronto Argonauts' punt-coverage team added to the Hamilton Tiger-Cats fourth-quarter woes Saturday night. Marion returned a blocked punt 24 yards for the go-ahead touchdown to rally Toronto to a wild 34-20 home win over Hamilton. After Trevor Hoyte blocked Michael Domagala's punt, Marion picked up the loose ball and ran it in 2:37 into the fourth quarter to break a 17-17 tie. Marion's TD came moments after Boris Bede's 44-yard field goal sailed wide, thanks to a

  • Rangers name defenseman Jacob Trouba captain

    NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Rangers have named defenseman Jacob Trouba captain. Rangers president and general manager Chris Drury announced the selection in a news release Tuesday morning, and the team held a news conference with Drury, Trouba and coach Gerard Gallant at the team's practice facility in Greenburgh, New York, in the afternoon. Trouba, a first-round selection by Winnipeg in the 2012 draft, was acquired from the Jets on June 17, 2019. He has totaled 20 goals and 58 assists in 189 g

  • Medvedev feeling confident after latest title as he shifts focus to NBO title defence

    MONTREAL — Wet weather kept many players in a frustrating holding pattern Monday afternoon at the National Bank Open. Defending champion Daniil Medvedev had no such issue. It's one of the perks of being the world's top-ranked men's singles player. Medvedev received a first-round bye as a top seed and likely won't play his opening match at IGA Stadium until Wednesday. "I will have two good days of practice and after I'll start the tournament," he said. "Of course, I'm very hungry for victories."

  • Stampeders coach Dave Dickenson released from COVID-19 protocol

    Calgary Stampeders head coach Dave Dickenson was released from COVID-19 protocols Saturday after his team defeated the Ottawa Redblacks without him. Dickenson didn't travel with the Stampeders to Ottawa for Friday's game, which Calgary won 17-3. Special teams coordinator and assistant head coach Mark Kilam took over Dickenson's sideline responsibilities in his absence and earned his first CFL win. The Stampeders improved to 5-2 in the CFL's West Division with the victory. Calgary's next game is

  • Serena Williams plays final match in Canada, losing to Bencic at National Bank Open

    TORONTO — Serena Williams has played her final match in Canada. The all-time tennis great lost to Switzerland's Belinda Bencic 6-2, 6-4 in the second round of the National Bank Open. Williams, who turns 41 this September, announced her intention to retire at the end of this season on Tuesday. She received three loud ovations before the match against Bencic even began, with the sold-out crowd at Toronto's Sobeys Stadium clearly favouring Williams. Signs dotted the 12,500-seat venue with messages

  • Northern athletes undaunted by their challenges at Canada Games

    YELLOWKNIFE — Athletes from across Canada's North will be among those competing at this month's Canada Summer Games, including some in sports rarely seen in their home territories. Nunavut is sending its first beach volleyball team to compete at the amateur multi-sport festival that opened Saturday in Ontario's Niagara Region and concludes Aug. 21. “We don’t play beach volleyball very often in Nunavut," beach player Talia Grant said. "We don’t have the facilities for it. “I’m incredibly excited

  • Forward Mo Babouli returns to CPL, signs with York United through 2024

    TORONTO — York United FC of the Canadian Premier League has signed former Toronto and Forge FC forward Mo Babouli through the end of 2024. The 29-year-old Babouli, who was born in Syria but came to Mississauga, Ont., when he was three, left Forge in January to join Muaither FC in Qatar's second tier. Babouli joined the Toronto FC academy in 2014, making his debut with the MLS side's first team in April 2016. He played 16 league games for TFC that season with one assist. He then played for Al-Itt

  • Fantasy Football: Biggest first-round question marks

    These players will come off the board in the first round of your fantasy draft but with enough of a question mark to make you think twice before making the pick.

  • Fernandez digs deep to win NBO singles opener against resilient Sanders

    TORONTO — Canada's Leylah Fernandez made her return to the court Monday night with a 6-4, 6-7 (2), 6-3 win against Australian Storm Sanders in the opening round of the National Bank Open. For Fernandez, of Laval, Que., it's her first time in competition since suffering a stress fracture in her foot during a quarterfinal loss to Martina Trevisan on May 31. After the start time had been delayed due to the earlier suspension of Sloane Stephens' match against Sofia Kenin, and their final set needing

  • Kim arrives on PGA Tour with a 61 to win Wyndham Championship

    GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Joohyung “Tom” Kim announced his arrival on the PGA Tour when the 20-year-old South Korean closed with a 9-under 61 for a five-shot victory in the Wyndham Championship on Sunday, making him the second-youngest winner on tour since World War II. A marathon day because of storm delays turned into a sprint for Kim. He finished the third round in the morning and was two shots behind, and then shot 27 on the front nine to leave the rest of the field in his wake. No one came cl

  • Nathan Rourke, Dominique Rhymes and Titus Wall named the CFL's top performers

    TORONTO — Quarterback Nathan Rourke and receiver Dominque Rhymes, both of the B.C. Lions, and defensive back Titus Wall of the Calgary Stampeders were named the top performers for Week 9 of the CFL season Tuesday. Rourke, a Victoria native, had a record-setting performance in leading B.C. past the Edmonton Elks 46-14. He completed 34-of-37 passes (91.2 per cent) for 477 yards and five touchdowns. His completion percentage was a CFL record while the 477 passing yards were a Canadian single-game m