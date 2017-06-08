Mancini hits 2 HRs as Orioles beat Pirates 9-6 in 11 innings

Baltimore Orioles third baseman Manny Machado, left, is tended to by assistant trainer Brian Ebel after colliding with Pittsburgh Pirates' Andrew McCutchen as McCutchen safely stole third in the second inning of an interleague baseball game in Baltimore, Wednesday, June 7, 2017. Machado was pulled from the lineup in the fourth inning. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

BALTIMORE (AP) -- Trey Mancini tied the game with a two-run homer in the ninth inning, then hit a three-run drive in the 11th to give the Baltimore Orioles a 9-6 comeback victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates on Wednesday night.

Baltimore trailed 6-1 in the eighth before rallying for a second straight night. Adam Jones hit a solo shot in the eighth, Mancini's pinch-hit home run capped a four-run ninth and the rookie applied the finisher against Wade LeBlanc (3-2) in the 11th.

Since the start of the 2016 season, the Pirates were 91-3 when leading after eight innings. Now they are 91-5 - including 21-3 this season.