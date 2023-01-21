Mancini can earn up to $21M over 2 years in Cubs contract

CHICAGO (AP) — Trey Mancini can earn up to $21 million in his two-year contract wth the Chicago Cubs based on escalators and bonuses for plate appearances.

Mancini's deal, finalized Friday, calls for $7 million salaries in each of the next two seasons. He has a conditional right to opt out after this season if he has 350 plate appearances.

His 2024 salary can escalate up to $11 million based on plate appearances for 2023: $250,000 for 375 each additional 25 through 500, and $500,000 for 525 and each additional 25 through 625.

He can earn $500,000 in performance bonuses this year: $250,000 each for 350 and 400 plate appearances.

Mancini can earn $2.5 million in performance bonuses for 2024: $500,000 apiece for 500 and each additional 50 through 600.

A cancer survivor, Mancini helped the Houston Astros win the World Series last season after arriving Aug. 1 from Baltimore in a three-team trade that included Tampa Bay.

He struggled at the plate with Houston and finished the season batting .239 with 18 home runs, 63 RBIs and a .710 OPS overall for the Orioles and Astros. He was pressed into service late in Game 5 of the World Series against Philadelphia when Gold Glove first baseman Yuli Gurriel sprained his right knee, and Mancini — playing in the field for the first time in a month — turned in a terrific defensive play that helped the Astros hold on for a 3-2 victory.

Mancini, who turns 31 in March, brings a right-handed bat with power and could be a primary option at designated hitter for the Cubs. He plays first base and the corner outfield spots, also giving Chicago a potential platoon partner for new first baseman Eric Hosmer, a left-handed hitter.

In five-plus major league seasons, Mancini is a .265 career hitter with 125 home runs and a .787 OPS.

The Cubs have been busy after going 74-88 in their second straight losing season. They also added Gold Glove shortstop Dansby Swanson, right-hander Jameson Taillon, outfielder Cody Bellinger, reliever Brad Boxberger and catcher Tucker Barnhart.

