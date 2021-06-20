‘Manchurian Tiger’ Takes Top Prize at Shanghai Film Festival

Dark comedy film “Manchurian Tiger” won the top prize, the Golden Goblet, Saturday at the 24th edition of the Shanghai International Film Festival.

“Manchurian Tiger,” directed by Geng Jun, is the tale of a man who is on the run from debt collectors and manages to embroil family and friends in his misadventures.

Films that won multiple prizes included “The Contrary Route” by currently jailed Iranian director Abolfazl Jalili and Russia’s “The Conscience,” which collected three awards.

Prizes were presented at a large-scale ceremony held on the penultimate day of a festival that was largely run as an in-person event, albeit adhering to national and local safety protocols. The festival, which started in June 11, 2021, continues into a final day on Sunday with the public screenings of some of the winning titles.

In-person events throughout the week have included film premieres, and the popular master class lecture series, with guests such as director Apichatpong Weerasethakul. and director Yen, renowned for his martial arts films.

The accompanying film market was operated as a hybrid event that combined in-person and online elements.

The festival opened with a Shanghai-set film “1921” to mark the imminent centenary of the Communist Party of China’s early history, which is set in Shanghai in the year 1921. “1921” harkens back to an earlier, cruder era of Chinese blockbuster filmmaking that worshipped star power and seeks to attract young people to propaganda narratives. It was co-directed by relative newcomer Zheng Dasheng and Huang Jianxin and backed by Tencent Pictures.

Shanghai International Film Festival Golden Goblet Prize Winners 2021

Best Feature Film

“Manchurian Tiger” (China)

Jury Grand Prix

“Barbarian Invasion” (Malaysia)

Best Director

Abolfazl Jalili for “The Contrary Route,” (Iran)

Best Screenplay

Alexey Viktorovich Kozlov for “The Conscience” (Russia)

Best Actress

Marzena Gajewska for “Amateurs” (Poland)

Best Actor

Pouyan Shekari for “The Contrary Route” (Iran)

Outstanding Artistic Achievement

“The Conscience” (Russia)

Best Cinematography

Vyacheslav Tuyrin for “The Conscience” (Russia)

Best Documentary Film

“Sisyphus” (Mexico)

Best Animation Film

“Even Mice Belong In Heaven” (Czech Republic, France, Poland)

Best Live Action Short Film

“Double Helix” (China)

Best Animated Short Film

“Mild Madness, Lasting Lunacy” (France)

