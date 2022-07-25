Manchester United's winners and losers from their pre-season tour

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
James Ducker
·6 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Manchester United
    Manchester United
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Jadon Sancho
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Anthony Martial
    Anthony Martial
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • José Diogo Dalot Teixeira
    José Diogo Dalot Teixeira
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Aaron Wan-Bissaka
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
Jadon Sancho and Anthony Martial were both in fine form on the pre-season tour - GETTY IMAGES
Jadon Sancho and Anthony Martial were both in fine form on the pre-season tour - GETTY IMAGES

For the first time in a while Manchester United fans have reason to be optimistic. Despite letting go a 2-0 lead against Aston Villa at the weekend Erik ten Hag's side were unbeaten on their tour of the Far East and Australia and turned in some confidence-boosting performances along the way.

The new manager has now had a chance to work with his new players and gauge how they will work in his system. Here Telegraph Sport looks at who impressed the Dutchman and who has a bit of work to do to convince him they can help his push for the glory days to return to Old Trafford.

Winners

Anthony Martial

No one has benefited more from Cristiano Ronaldo’s absence than Martial. Three goals in four games on United’s pre-season of Thailand and Australia, one fine assist for Jadon Sancho and a series of impressive performances have been grounds for cautious optimism and the mercurial France striker is now set to start the new season at centre-forward. Few players have blown quite so hot and cold at Old Trafford in recent years as Martial and he still has it all to do to prove that he can be more than an intermittent threat. Martial has all the tools but it is what is between the ears that counts the most and Ten Hag will hope he can extract a sustained level of focus out of the 26-year-old that his predecessors failed to.

Diogo Dalot

Ten Hag has wasted no time installing Dalot as his first-choice right back at the expense of Aaron Wan-Bissaka and the Portugal defender has repaid that faith, even if the hard work is only just beginning. Naturally attack-minded and with a good engine, Dalot has hit it off with Sancho down United’s right - for so long a vacuum - and is revelling in Ten Hag’s insistence that his full-backs play high up the pitch. One of the stand-out moments on the tour came when Dalot swept a sublime disguised left foot cross over the Crystal Palace defence to Martial to score. Bright, confident and an excellent communicator, Dalot could not be a more different character than Wan-Bissaka. The challenge, of course, is whether he can raise to the challenge defensively, particularly as Ten Hag’s set-up leaves so much space in behind for opponents to attack and, without quick centre-halves to compensate, United could be vulnerable there.

Diogo Dalot of Manchester United (right) and Jake Brimmer of Melbourne Victory in action during the soccer match between Manchester United and the Melbourne Victory at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in Melbourne, Australia, 15 July 2022 - SHUTTERSTOCK
Diogo Dalot of Manchester United (right) and Jake Brimmer of Melbourne Victory in action during the soccer match between Manchester United and the Melbourne Victory at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in Melbourne, Australia, 15 July 2022 - SHUTTERSTOCK

Jadon Sancho

A lot is riding on Sancho hitting the heights this season and Ten Hag will be desperate for the £73 million England winger to take his promising pre-season form into the new campaign. Like Marcus Rashford, Sancho faces a fight to make Gareth Southgate’s England squad for the World Cup finals and Ten Hag has already said he hopes the prospect of missing out will serve as added motivation for Sancho to raise his game. Ten Hag wants the attacking threat to come from all sides and there is a huge onus on Sancho and Dalot to give United the sort of impetus down the right flank that has been missing for too long. Three goals on tour were a reminder of Sancho’s nose for goal and his intelligent movement, pace and dribbling ability make him a real handful on his day. Honed in the patterned football of Manchester City and the pressing structures at Borussia Dortmund, Ten Hag’s deliberate set-up suits Sancho. As with Rashford and Martial, the questions centre more around his mentality than anything else. Can he rise to the challenge every three days?

Losers

Aaron Wan-Bissaka

It is no secret that United are willing to listen to offers for Wan-Bissaka this summer. United’s decision to pay Crystal Palace £50 million for the right back looks increasingly like one of the club’s worst pieces of transfer business in the post-Ferguson era - and it is a packed field. Wan-Bissaka played just 92 minutes on United’s tour and did not get on the field in the 4-1 win over Melbourne Victory, with Ten Hag instead giving Ethan Laird a run-out once Dalot made way. Wan-Bissaka worked with a private coach during the summer to work on his passing and crossing but, his technical and attacking shortcomings aside, there are questions around his character and ability to deal with the expectations of representing one of the most scrutinised clubs on the planet. A loan move may probably be in the best interests of all parties.

Donny van de Beek

Other than one moment against Palace when Van de Beek made a good overlapping run and pulled the ball back for Rashford to score and finish off a stunning team move, it was hard to remember the Netherlands midfielder making another noticeable contribution. He has tended to drift through games for United, the play bypassing him, and his lack of confidence has been evident on this tour and reflected in his general demeanour and body language. Youngsters such as Zidane Iqbal and Charlie Savage outshone him. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Ralf Rangnick both had reservations about Van de Beek’s ability to cope with the pace, physicality and intensity of the Premier League, and Frank Lampard seemed to reach a similar conclusion at Everton, where the Dutchman spent the second half of last season on loan. Ten Hag is familiar with Van de Beek from his time at Ajax, where the player rose to prominence, but it is clear their past relationship alone is not going to be enough to prompt a change of fortunes. Van de Beek is fifth in the midfield pecking order behind Bruno Fernandes, Fred, Scott McTominay and new signing Christian Eriksen and will drop further down the list if Frenkie de Jong arrives from Barcelona. If that happens, a loan late in the window may benefit the Dutchman.

Donny van de Beek of Manchester United (L) and Jordan Ayew of Crystal Palace in action during the friendly soccer match between Manchester United and Crystal Palace at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in Melbourne, Victoria - SHUTTERSTOCK
Donny van de Beek of Manchester United (L) and Jordan Ayew of Crystal Palace in action during the friendly soccer match between Manchester United and Crystal Palace at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in Melbourne, Victoria - SHUTTERSTOCK

Alex Telles

A tour to forget for Telles, who never got to play in his preferred left back position. The Brazil defender had two outings at centre-half and, in the second half against Aston Villa in Perth on Saturday, found himself being used as a makeshift holding midfielder and looked lost in the role. With Luke Shaw the first choice left back, Tyrell Malacia’s arrival from Feyenoord this summer has pushed Telles to No 3 in the pecking order and it seems likely that United would move the Brazilian on if a suitable offer came in. Telles’ treatment on this tour may also have convinced the player himself that he does not have much of a future under Ten Hag.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Quioto scores to lift Montreal past DC United 2-1

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Romell Quioto scored a crucial goal in Montreal’s 2-1 victory against D.C. United on Saturday. Quioto’s goal came in the 35th minute to put Montreal (11-8-2) up 2-0. Joel Waterman assisted the goal. Quioto scored all of Montreal’s goals in the game. James Pantemis had four saves for Montreal. Steve Birnbaum scored for United (5-12-3). D.C. United outshot Montreal 13-10, with five shots on goal to Montreal's three. Rafael Romo saved one of the three shots he faced for United. Mo

  • MLB, union have Monday deadline for international draft deal

    NEW YORK (AP) — Major League Baseball made what was termed a “final offer” for an international draft, increasing proposed money for the first year in 2024 by $10 million on Sunday to $191 million. The move came one day after the players' association made a proposal that remained at $260 million and left the sides far apart heading into a Monday night midnight EDT deadline for a deal. Because an international draft was tied in the March lockout settlement to dropping direct draft-pick compensati

  • Wiebes wins on Champs Elysees as women's Tour returns

    PARIS (AP) — Lorena Wiebes of the Netherlands sprinted to victory on Sunday in the first stage of the women's Tour de France which returned after a 33-year absence. The Team DSM rider struck in the last 150 meters of the 82-kilometer (51-mile) circuit in Paris to beat former Olympic champion Marianne Vos to the line on the Champs-Elysees. Wiebes punched the air in celebration. Tour of Flanders champion Lotte Kopecky was third. It's the first time since 1989 that a women’s edition of the Tour de

  • Arenado, Goldschmidt unvaccinated, won't make Toronto trip

    CINCINNATI (AP) — Two of the St. Louis Cardinals' best players, third baseman Nolan Arenado and first baseman Paul Goldschmidt, won't be making the trip to Toronto for a short series with the Blue Jays because they haven't received the COVID-19 vaccination. The Cardinals announced Sunday that catcher Austin Romine also will not be going to Canada with the team for its Tuesday and Wednesday games. Much like the United States, Canada has restrictions on travelers who aren’t vaccinated against COVI

  • Johnny Gaudreau pens letter to Calgary after leaving Flames in free agency

    Johnny Gaudreau says he was always open to staying with the Calgary Flames. The draw of being closer to family, however, became too strong. The star winger penned a piece in The Players' Tribune published Wednesday where he tried to explain his decision to leave the only NHL team he'd ever known for the Columbus Blue Jackets in free agency Gaudreau said his mind wasn't made up that he would be leaving Calgary, even after rejecting an eight-year contract extension before hitting the open market.

  • Big Papi a big hit at his Baseball Hall of Fame induction

    COOPERSTOWN, N.Y. (AP) — David Ortiz promised to speak from the heart. As usual, Big Papi delivered. His megawatt smile tinged with a tad of emotion, the former Boston Red Sox slugger was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame on Sunday — after his daughter Alexandra sang the national anthiem — and was humbled by his surroundings. “I want to thank God for giving me the opportunity to be here today and for giving me the joy of being able to travel this path, this path that has allowed me to be h

  • Defence in Jake Virtanen sexual assault trial suggests complainant could have done more to avoid sex

    On the second straight day of cross examination, the lawyer representing Jake Virtanen in his jury trial for sexual assault suggested the complainant could have lied about having a yeast infection or said she was menstruating if she really didn't want to have sex with the former Vancouver Canuck. "I thought saying no, I don't want to do this and physically pushing him off of me was enough," she replied, her voice rising and full of emotion. "What else did I have to say?" Virtanen, 25, is facing

  • Flames GM Brad Treliving on losing Tkachuk, Gaudreau: 'We're going to deal with it'

    Calgary Flames general manager Brad Treliving is playing the hand he's been dealt. Treliving spoke with media on Saturday, a day after the Flames sent star forward Matthew Tkachuk and a conditional fourth-round pick to the Florida Panthers in a trade. The deal comes nine days after Johnny Gaudreau left Calgary as a free agent, signing with the Columbus Blue Jackets. Gaudreau led Calgary with 115 points last season and Tkachuk was second with 104. "You can crawl over to the corner in the fetal po

  • Matthew Tkachuk explains decision to leave Flames

    Matthew Tkachuk opened up about his departure from the Flames.

  • Verstappen wins French GP as Leclerc crashes, Hamilton 2nd

    LE CASTELLET, France (AP) — Max Verstappen won the French Grand Prix on Sunday after Charles Leclerc crashed out while leading, a mistake that dropped the Ferrari driver 63 points behind the defending Formula One champion. Verstappen’s seventh win through 12 races this season upped his career total to 27 victories, all with Red Bull. He said his lead in the title race is misleading because Red Bull and Ferrari have been fairly even this season. “Of course it’s a great lead but a lot of things ca

  • Timeline: Hockey Canada's handling of 2018 sexual assault allegation

    A timeline of Hockey Canada's response to an alleged sexual assault involving eight players in London, Ont., in 2018: Jan. 5, 2018 — Canada's world junior hockey team defeats Sweden in the gold-medal final in Buffalo, N.Y. June 18, 2018 — Hockey Canada Foundation Gala & Golf event begins in London. June 19, 2018 — A woman's stepfather informs Hockey Canada she alleges she was sexually assaulted by eight players, including members of the world junior team, while intoxicated the previous night fol

  • Sydney McLaughlin anchors US on record-setting day at worlds

    EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — It only made sense that Sydney McLaughlin would run the last, victorious lap of world championships for the United States. It only made sense she would win that race by a lot. America’s burgeoning speed star turned a close 4x400-meter relay into a laugher on the anchor leg Sunday, putting the final stamp on the first worlds held in the U.S. and delivering America's record 33rd medal of the meet. It was their 13th gold, one short of the all-time mark. After taking the baton fr

  • Goldschmidt, Arenado among Cardinals missing Blue Jays series over vaccination rules

    The St. Louis Cardinals will be lacking some serious firepower for their series in Toronto.

  • Sandy Lake First Nation kids get chance to play up their baseball skills

    Sandy Lake First Nation youth are up to bat this week at a baseball camp in the community to learn some skills of the game. Gary Mamagesic, who helps organize baseball in the community about 600 kilometres northwest of Thunder Bay, Ont., said the community is excited about the coaches coming up, and so far about 50 participants have signed up to play. "They're going to give us some really good pointers and we're going to identify our little superstars when we're done. We just love to build champ

  • Quioto scores to lift Montreal past DC United 2-1

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Romell Quioto scored a crucial goal in Montreal’s 2-1 victory against D.C. United on Saturday. Quioto’s goal came in the 35th minute to put Montreal (11-8-2) up 2-0. Joel Waterman assisted the goal. Quioto scored all of Montreal’s goals in the game. James Pantemis had four saves for Montreal. Steve Birnbaum scored for United (5-12-3). D.C. United outshot Montreal 13-10, with five shots on goal to Montreal's three. Rafael Romo saved one of the three shots he faced for United. Mo

  • Senior Fredericton Royals return to Baseball Hill after two-season hiatus

    On a night earlier this summer, after nine innings ended and the crowd dispersed, Kirk Cornell walked out to an empty, quiet Royals Field. Under the lights, he stood there in awe of the beauty of the ballpark, home to baseball in Marysville for more than 120 years. He imagined the ghosts of Fredericton baseball past, from the mill workers who played on the field in the 1800s, to his own senior baseball career with the Fredericton Royals in the late 1990s. "For people involved in the baseball com

  • Brooke Henderson wins 2nd career major at Evian Championship

    Brooke Henderson closed out The Amundi Evian Championship strong on Sunday to win her second career major, aided by three birdies in the final five holes. The Smiths Falls, Ont. native carried a two-shot lead into the final round in Evian-les-Bains, France, thanks in large part to being the first player in LPGA history to begin a major with two rounds of 64 or lower. The 24-year-old shot a 71 in the fourth round to clinch her victory, finishing one shot ahead of Sophia Schubert of the United Sta

  • Dolegala stepping up at QB for Roughriders as COVID-depleted Saskatchewan hosts Argos

    REGINA — The circumstances may be strange but Jake Dolegala isn’t about to pass up on the opportunity to be the starting quarterback for the Saskatchewan Roughriders. It’s been a tough week for the Roughriders, who will host the Toronto Argonauts on Sunday at Mosaic Stadium. The game was initially scheduled for Saturday but it was rescheduled as the Saskatchewan locker-room dealt with a number of COVID-19 cases following last week’s game in Halifax. Riders starter Cody Fajardo, who has been deal

  • Canadian lightweight Kyle (The Monster) Nelson loses UFC bout by decision in London

    LONDON — Canadian lightweight Kyle (The Monster) Nelson, returning to action after a 22-month-absence, started strongly but faded en route to a loss by decision to England's Jai (Black Country Banger) Herbert on a UFC Fight Night card Saturday. All three judges scored it 29-28 to Herbert (12-4-0), each giving him the last two rounds. Nelson (13-5-0) scored more significant strikes, 41 to 36 according to UFC Stats, but Herbert had more control time, five minutes 57 second compared to 3:07 for the

  • Tootoo, Upshall speak out on allegations of sexual assault involving 2003 juniors

    Three more members of Canada's 2003 men's world junior hockey team say they support an investigation into the latest sex scandal to rock Hockey Canada. Jordin Tootoo and Nathan Paetsch denied any involvement in the alleged group sex assault. A statement from Scottie Upshall did not specifically address involvement but echoed sentiments expressed by all those former players who have spoken up calling for an investigation. Halifax Regional Police have opened an investigation into the incident that