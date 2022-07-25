Manchester United's winners and losers from their pre-season tour

Jadon Sancho and Anthony Martial were both in fine form on the pre-season tour - GETTY IMAGES

For the first time in a while Manchester United fans have reason to be optimistic. Despite letting go a 2-0 lead against Aston Villa at the weekend Erik ten Hag's side were unbeaten on their tour of the Far East and Australia and turned in some confidence-boosting performances along the way.

The new manager has now had a chance to work with his new players and gauge how they will work in his system. Here Telegraph Sport looks at who impressed the Dutchman and who has a bit of work to do to convince him they can help his push for the glory days to return to Old Trafford.

Winners

Anthony Martial

No one has benefited more from Cristiano Ronaldo’s absence than Martial. Three goals in four games on United’s pre-season of Thailand and Australia, one fine assist for Jadon Sancho and a series of impressive performances have been grounds for cautious optimism and the mercurial France striker is now set to start the new season at centre-forward. Few players have blown quite so hot and cold at Old Trafford in recent years as Martial and he still has it all to do to prove that he can be more than an intermittent threat. Martial has all the tools but it is what is between the ears that counts the most and Ten Hag will hope he can extract a sustained level of focus out of the 26-year-old that his predecessors failed to.

Diogo Dalot

Ten Hag has wasted no time installing Dalot as his first-choice right back at the expense of Aaron Wan-Bissaka and the Portugal defender has repaid that faith, even if the hard work is only just beginning. Naturally attack-minded and with a good engine, Dalot has hit it off with Sancho down United’s right - for so long a vacuum - and is revelling in Ten Hag’s insistence that his full-backs play high up the pitch. One of the stand-out moments on the tour came when Dalot swept a sublime disguised left foot cross over the Crystal Palace defence to Martial to score. Bright, confident and an excellent communicator, Dalot could not be a more different character than Wan-Bissaka. The challenge, of course, is whether he can raise to the challenge defensively, particularly as Ten Hag’s set-up leaves so much space in behind for opponents to attack and, without quick centre-halves to compensate, United could be vulnerable there.

Jadon Sancho

A lot is riding on Sancho hitting the heights this season and Ten Hag will be desperate for the £73 million England winger to take his promising pre-season form into the new campaign. Like Marcus Rashford, Sancho faces a fight to make Gareth Southgate’s England squad for the World Cup finals and Ten Hag has already said he hopes the prospect of missing out will serve as added motivation for Sancho to raise his game. Ten Hag wants the attacking threat to come from all sides and there is a huge onus on Sancho and Dalot to give United the sort of impetus down the right flank that has been missing for too long. Three goals on tour were a reminder of Sancho’s nose for goal and his intelligent movement, pace and dribbling ability make him a real handful on his day. Honed in the patterned football of Manchester City and the pressing structures at Borussia Dortmund, Ten Hag’s deliberate set-up suits Sancho. As with Rashford and Martial, the questions centre more around his mentality than anything else. Can he rise to the challenge every three days?

Losers

Aaron Wan-Bissaka

It is no secret that United are willing to listen to offers for Wan-Bissaka this summer. United’s decision to pay Crystal Palace £50 million for the right back looks increasingly like one of the club’s worst pieces of transfer business in the post-Ferguson era - and it is a packed field. Wan-Bissaka played just 92 minutes on United’s tour and did not get on the field in the 4-1 win over Melbourne Victory, with Ten Hag instead giving Ethan Laird a run-out once Dalot made way. Wan-Bissaka worked with a private coach during the summer to work on his passing and crossing but, his technical and attacking shortcomings aside, there are questions around his character and ability to deal with the expectations of representing one of the most scrutinised clubs on the planet. A loan move may probably be in the best interests of all parties.

Donny van de Beek

Other than one moment against Palace when Van de Beek made a good overlapping run and pulled the ball back for Rashford to score and finish off a stunning team move, it was hard to remember the Netherlands midfielder making another noticeable contribution. He has tended to drift through games for United, the play bypassing him, and his lack of confidence has been evident on this tour and reflected in his general demeanour and body language. Youngsters such as Zidane Iqbal and Charlie Savage outshone him. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Ralf Rangnick both had reservations about Van de Beek’s ability to cope with the pace, physicality and intensity of the Premier League, and Frank Lampard seemed to reach a similar conclusion at Everton, where the Dutchman spent the second half of last season on loan. Ten Hag is familiar with Van de Beek from his time at Ajax, where the player rose to prominence, but it is clear their past relationship alone is not going to be enough to prompt a change of fortunes. Van de Beek is fifth in the midfield pecking order behind Bruno Fernandes, Fred, Scott McTominay and new signing Christian Eriksen and will drop further down the list if Frenkie de Jong arrives from Barcelona. If that happens, a loan late in the window may benefit the Dutchman.

Alex Telles

A tour to forget for Telles, who never got to play in his preferred left back position. The Brazil defender had two outings at centre-half and, in the second half against Aston Villa in Perth on Saturday, found himself being used as a makeshift holding midfielder and looked lost in the role. With Luke Shaw the first choice left back, Tyrell Malacia’s arrival from Feyenoord this summer has pushed Telles to No 3 in the pecking order and it seems likely that United would move the Brazilian on if a suitable offer came in. Telles’ treatment on this tour may also have convinced the player himself that he does not have much of a future under Ten Hag.