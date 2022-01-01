Manchester United XI vs Wolves: Predicted lineup, confirmed team news, injuries and Covid latest

(ES Composite)

Manchester United have Bruno Fernandes available again following his suspension.

Fernandes missed Thursday’s 3-1 win over Burnley after collecting his fifth yellow card of the season but the midfielder is back to face Wolves.

Victor Lindelof is in contention to feature for the first time since he came off in the 1-0 win at Norwich on December 11 with breathing difficulties.

Lindelof has since tested positive for Covid and has had to isolate, so missed games against Newcastle and Burnley.

Raphael Varane looks set to start instead of Eric Bailly, who came off against Burnley and is soon heading off to the Africa Cup of Nations. Phil Jones is another, if fairly surprising, option.

Marcus Rashford could return to the side, while Edinson Cavani or Cristiano Ronaldo are likely to lead the line again after they both impressed in the Burnley game.

Fred could come back into the team alongside Scott McTominay in midfield.

Man United predicted XI (4-2-2-2): De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Varane, Maguire, Shaw; McTominay, Fred; Rashford, Fernandes; Cavani, Ronaldo.