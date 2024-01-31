Manchester United XI vs Wolves: Confirmed team news, predicted lineup, injury latest

Manchester United should have Marcus Rashford back for their trip to face Wolves in the Premier League on Thursday night.

The England striker was dumped from the Man Utd squad that beat Newport in the FA Cup at the weekend, having missed training through illness after a well-publicised night out in Belfast.

Rashford, 26, was spotted returning to Carrington on Monday after United boss Erik ten Hag vowed to deal with the situation as an "internal matter".

On Monday night, the club released a statement revealing that Rashford had "taken responsibility for his actions" with the matter resolved, with Ten Hag echoing that sentiment at his pre-Wolves press conference on Wednesday.

Antony replaced the United academy product in south Wales and scored the winning goal, meaning that Rashford has a battle on his hands to start ahead of the Brazilian or Alejandro Garnacho at Molineux.

Elsewhere, Luke Shaw, Harry Maguire and Casemiro all returned to the pitch last time out but Mason Mount, Anthony Martial, Victor Lindelof and Tyrell Malacia are still missing.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka is a doubt after sitting out the Newport trip, while Andre Onana will be back in goal after his disastrous Africa Cup of Nations campaign with Cameroon ended.

However, Sofyan Amrabat is unlikely to be back in time after pre-tournament favourites Morocco fell in the AFCON last 16 on Tuesday evening.

Predicted Man Utd XI (4-2-3-1): Onana; Dalot, Varane, Martinez, Shaw; Mainoo, Casemiro; Antony, Fernandes, Garnacho; Hojlund

Injuries: Martial, Lindelof, Mount, Malacia

Doubt: Wan-Bissaka

Unavailable: Amrabat

Time and date: 8:15pm GMT on Thursday February 1, 2024

TV channel: TNT Sports 1

Venue: Molineux