Manchester United XI vs Wolves: Starting lineup, confirmed team news and injury latest today

Manchester United are without Rasmus Hojlund as they kick off their new Premier League campaign against Wolves tonight.

The game comes too soon for the £72million striker, who arrived from Atalanta with a minor back injury.

Hojlund, 20, began training with his new club on Wednesday as he looks to ramp up his fitness levels in the coming weeks.

Erik ten Hag said ahead of the game: “He had a small issue and he’s not on the levels where our players are in this moment, so we have to train him. Prognosis [is] difficult to say. We are confident and we are positive.”

Marcus Rashford starts up front in his absence with Alejandro Garnacho set to play on the left wing against Wolves, following a fine performance against Lens in pre-season.

Jadon Sancho operated as a false nine in some friendlies but will have to make do with a spot on the bench.

Likewise, Christian Eriksen’s place in the team has gone to Mason Mount as the £65m arrival looks to form a midfield partnership with Casemiro.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka is preferred to Diogo Dalot at right-back and Andre Onana will make his competitive debut in goal. Ten Hag has insisted that Harry Maguire is “of course” available despite reports of a £30m move to West Ham being imminent, and he’s on the bench.

United are without Tyrell Malacia and Tom Heaton, along with unavailable youngsters Kobbie Mainoo and Amad Diallo. However, Anthony Martial is fit and on the bench - along with Dean Henderson - despite missing the whole of pre-season with a hamstring injury.

Ten Hag added: “Malacia will take some time, same as Amad and Kobbie, they are impact injuries, all the others like Henderson, Hojlund, quite short notice but that is the definition of it, will take a few weeks.”

Man Utd starting XI: Onana, Wan-Bissaka, Varane, Martinez, Shaw, Casemiro, Mount, Antony, Bruno Fernandes, Garnacho, Rashford

Subs: Lindelof, Maguire, Martial, Eriksen, Dalot, Sancho, Henderson, Pellistri, McTominay

Injuries: Malacia, Amad, Mainoo, Hojlund, Heaton

Time and date: 8pm, Monday August 14, 2023

Venue: Old Trafford