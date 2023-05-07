Manchester United XI vs West Ham: Confirmed team news, predicted lineup, injury latest, Premier League today

Manchester United are without Raphael Varane for the trip to West Ham this evening.

United are likely to have largely the same squad that travelled to Brighton for their 1-0 defeat at the Amex on Thursday, though Alejandro Garnacho could return.

Garnacho is closing in a on comeback after missing 12 games with an ankle injury.

The young Argentine forward has been missing since March but may feature from the bench for the trip to east London.

That is a major boost for Erik ten Hag, particularly given the tight turnaround following Thursday night’s loss at Brighton.

United will largely be working with the same squad, with both Scott McTominay not yet ready to return.

Given the lack of options, not too many changes are expected from the off. Wout Weghorst replacing Antony Martial looks like the only major choice ten Hag is faced with.

Man United predicted XI: De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Shaw, Malacia; Casemiro, Eriksen; Antony, Fernandes, Rashford; Martial