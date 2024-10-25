Manchester United XI vs West Ham: Confirmed team news, predicted lineup and injury latest for Premier League

Manchester United have Bruno Fernandes available for Sunday’s Premier League trip to West Ham.

The Red Devils skipper missed Thursday’s 1-1 draw with Fenerbahce through suspension but is free to return for the journey to east London.

That is a huge boost for manager Erik ten Hag, who is missing a host of key players.

Antony added to United’s injury problems on Thursday when he was stretchered off in Istanbul, with the winger surely unlikely to feature at the London Stadium as a result.

Both Jonny Evans and Mason Mount will need to be assessed after missing the trip to the Turkish capital, while United’s injury list is plentiful. There is hope, however, Evans will return.

None of Harry Maguire, Leny Yoro, Luke Shaw or Kobbie Mainoo are expected to return in time for the West Ham game as Man United look to make it two League wins on the bounce.

Noussair Mazraoui is expected to revert to his more orthodox full-back role after playing at No.10 on Thursday to cover for the absences of Fernandes and Mount.

Man Utd predicted XI: Onana; Mazraoui, De Ligt, Martinez, Dalot; Eriksen, Ugarte; Rashford, Fernandes, Garnacho, Hojlund

Doubts: Evans, Mount

Injured: Maguire, Yoro, Shaw, Mainoo

Time and date: 2pm GMT on Sunday 27 October 2024

Venue: London Stadium

TV channel and live stream: Not available in the UK