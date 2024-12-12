Manchester United XI vs Viktoria Plzen: Predicted lineup, confirmed team news, injury latest for Europa League

Manchester United are expected to field a strong team as they return to Europa League action against Viktoria Plzen in the Czech Republic tonight.

New Red Devils boss Ruben Amorim is looking to get back to winning ways on Thursday evening after suffering back-to-back Premier League defeats by Arsenal and Nottingham Forest to bring a swift end to his honeymoon period at Old Trafford that had begun with a promising three-game unbeaten stretch including an eventful 3-2 home victory in this competition against Norwegian opponents Bodo/Glimt.

England left-back Luke Shaw remains sidelined for United’s trip to Doosan Arena following his latest injury setback, though centre-back Victor Lindelof and young midfielder Toby Collyer were both included in Amorim’s 24-man travelling squad after being pictured back in training at Carrington on Wednesday.

Jonny Evans was also back in training as he steps up his own injury recovery, but the veteran defender has not made the trip for this game.

Amorim has largely rotated during the opening few weeks of his tenure, so it will be fascinating to see what he does with his starting lineup tonight. United have laboured in this competition all season but were inspired by the performance of Rasmus Hojlund in their win over Bodo/Glimt.

Marcus Rashford could start up front amid fresh doubts about his long-term future at the club following recent reports linking him with a move away.

Predicted Manchester United XI: Onana; Mazraoui, De Ligt, Yoro; Amad, Mainoo, Casemiro, Dalot; Garnacho, Fernandes; Rashford

Injured: Evans, Shaw

Time and date: 5:45pm GMT on Thursday December 12, 2024

Venue: Doosan Arena, Plzen

TV channel: TNT Sports