Man United XI vs Tottenham: Confirmed team news, predicted lineup and injury latest for Premier League game

Marc Mayo
·1 min read
Marcus Rashford is set to return to the Manchester United starting line-up for tonight’s Premier League clash with Tottenham, but Christian Eriksen is a doubt to face his former side.

Erik ten Hag said the striker was suffering from a minor illness as he was benched for the draw at home to Newcastle, in which Cristiano Ronaldo was entrusted to start up top.

That goalless outing should see Rashford return although Anthony Martial is once again ruled out having sat out the game with a back injury, so soon after overcoming an Achilles problem.

Ten Hag said: “Eriksen, we have to wait. He was just on the pitch. We have to see how he recovers from that and then we will make a decision tomorrow.”

Scott McTominay is available having served a one-match suspension. Martin Dubravka also missed the Newcastle match while on loan from the Magpies, and is once again eligible for the United squad on Wednesday.

Harry Maguire and Donny van de Beek are both making “good progress” and will return to first-team training this week, but Axel Tuanzebe, Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Brandon Williams are once again unavailable.

Predicted Manchester United XI: De Gea; Dalot, Varane, Martinez, Shaw; Casemiro, McTominay; Antony, Fernandes, Sancho; Rashford.

