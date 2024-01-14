Manchester United XI vs Tottenham: Confirmed team news, predicted lineup, injury latest for Premier League

Manchester United look set for multiple potential selection boosts for today's Premier League meeting with Tottenham.

Manager Erik ten Hag was initially optimistic that good news on the fitness front was on the way when he spoke after Monday night's FA Cup win at Wigan, in which he gambled on a strong lineup which came through unscathed against third-tier opposition to book a spot in the fourth round.

On Friday, he confirmed that all of Luke Shaw, Casemiro and Lisandro Martinez could soon be back on the pitch.

“This week in training, in the last couple of days; Martinez training, Casemiro training, Luke Shaw training,” he said.

“So, there are players returning, they are coming in for selection for Sunday."

Spurs travel to Old Trafford in the Premier League this weekend before United enjoy a fortnight off for their winter break.

Shaw and Christian Eriksen have been labelled as the most likely players to return on Sunday, with Harry Maguire listed as a "maybe" by Ten Hag earlier this week.

Mason Mount "needs some days or a week more" to complete his comeback from a calf issue, leaving him as an outsider for today's game.

Anthony Martial has missed the last six games with a mystery illness, amid speculation over his transfer future.

In terms of selection decisions, Shaw's return would prompt a competition between Diogo Dalot and Aaron Wan-Bissaka at right-back, whereas Scott McTominay and Eriksen will contend to partner young Kobbie Mainoo in central midfield.

Rasmus Hojlund missed several chances against Wigan but will likely keep his place up top, with Marcus Rashford impressing to put himself back above Antony in the pecking order out wide.

Andre Onana will feature for the final time before a belated departure to Cameroon's Africa Cup of Nations camp.

Predicted Man Utd XI (4-2-3-1): Onana; Dalot, Varane, Evans, Shaw; McTominay, Mainoo; Garnacho, Fernandes, Rashford; Hojlund

Doubts: Mount, Shaw, Maguire, Martial

Injured: Martinez, Casemiro, Lindelof, Malacia

Unavailable: Amrabat (AFCON)

Time and date: 4:30pm GMT on Sunday January 14, 2024

Venue: Old Trafford

TV channel: Sky Sports