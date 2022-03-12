Manchester United XI vs Tottenham: Predicted lineup, confirmed team news and injury latest for Premier League

(ES Composite)

Cristiano Ronaldo is available for Manchester United’s Premier League clash with Tottenham.

Both sides are desperate for a vital three points in their quest for Champions League football next season, with Arsenal currently leading the race for fourth place.

United suffered a major blow to their aspirations against Manchester City last time out, falling to a 4-1 defeat after Ronaldo was ruled out with a hip issue.

The veteran striker scarpered for Portugal after learning of his unavailability, with Ralf Rangnick confirming he is now fit for the meeting with Spurs.

Edinson Cavani was set to be fit for the derby but was not named on the bench following a groin injury. However, he too is now back in contention.

Raphael Varane is also back after a positive test for Covid-19 but Luke Shaw is still out. Diogo Dalot and Marcus Rashford are among those hoping for a recall.

Predicted Manchester United XI: De Gea; Dalot, Varane, Maguire, Telles; McTominay, Pogba; Rashford, Fernandes, Sancho; Ronaldo.