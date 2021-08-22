Manchester United XI vs Southampton: Predicted lineup, confirmed team news, injury latest for Premier League

Manchester United are looking to make it two wins out of two this season as they travel to Southampton this afternoon.

United started the campaign with a bang as they thrashed Leeds 5-1 at Old Trafford last weekend to finish gameweek 1 top of the table, with Bruno Fernandes scoring a hat-trick and Paul Pogba providing four assists.

Given the Red Devils’ impressive performance last time out, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer may be tempted to keep things as you were for the trip to the south coast this weekend - especially with Southampton limping into the new season with key players departing and a 3-1 defeat to Everton to kick things off.

Fernandes and Pogba are certain starters provided they are fit, while Mason Greenwood should one again lead the line after a fine display and a key goal against Leeds.

Jadon Sancho started a behind-closed-doors friendly against Burnley on Tuesday and will be pushing for a start, though is more likely to come on for Dan James in the second half.

(AFP via Getty Images)

Further back, Fred and Scott McTominay impressed in their ‘McFred’ holding midfield partnership, which is unlikely to be broken up just yet - though Donny van de Beek is also pushing for minutes and may come in.

In defence, Victor Lindelof bagged an assist last time out - and with Raphael Varane still building match fitness and not appearing in the Burnley friendly, it would be a shock to see the World Cup winner displace the Swede already.

Harry Maguire, Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Luke Shaw are first-choice and will almost certainly play, with David de Gea continuing in goal given Dean Henderson has missed out of late with fatigue after contracting Covid-19.

Jesse Lingard started against Burnley and could be on the bench at Southampton, though recent speculation about his future at the club suggests that if an exit is likely, he will be left out.

Edinson Cavani, Eric Bailly and Phil Jones are all building fitness and eyeing substitute roles.

As for confirmed absentees, Marcus Rashford is sidelined following surgery on a long-standing shoulder injury, while Alex Telles is likely out for the rest of the month with an ongoing ankle problem.

Man Utd predicted XI (4-2-3-1): De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Maguire, Shaw; Fred, McTominay; James, Fernandes, Pogba; Greenwood

Sunday 2pm BST, Sky Sports Premier League/Main Event

Venue: St Mary’s Stadium

Man Utd squad from: De Gea, Heaton, Grant, Lindelof, Bailly, Jones, Maguire, Varane, Dalot, Shaw, Wan-Bissaka, Williams, Pogba, Mata, Lingard, Andreas, Amad, Fred, Fernandes, James, Matic, Van de Beek, McTominay, Hannibal, James, Cavani, Martial, Rashford, Grewnwood, Sancho, Elanga, Chong, Shoretire

Injury list: Rashford (shoulder), Telles (ankle)

Doubts: Varane (match fitness), Cavani (match fitness), Bailly (match fitness), Henderson (fitness), Jones (fitness)

