Manchester United XI vs Southampton: Predicted lineup, confirmed team news and injury latest today

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Marc Mayo
·1 min read
Manchester United XI vs Southampton: Predicted lineup, confirmed team news and injury latest today
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Manchester United
    Manchester United
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Anthony Martial
    Anthony Martial
    French association football player
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Scott McTominay
    Scott McTominay
    Scottish association football player (born 1996)
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

Casemiro is today in line to make his Manchester United debut against Southampton.

Erik ten Hag is expected to confirm that the new £70million signing is eligible to play at St Mary’s on Saturday, leading to a bit of a selection headache for the manager.

Christian Eriksen and Scott McTominay started as the central midfield duo in the win over Liverpool, with either player vulnerable to being benched if Ten Hag wants to give Casemiro a place in the line-up.

The United boss said on Friday: “Casemiro is fit. He did all the training sessions. He trained first individually and the last days he trained with the team.”

There will be no starting berth for Anthony Martial despite an impressive return from injury via the bench, as he picked up a fresh Achilles injury. Cristiano Ronaldo is another player looking to push into the XI.

“Martial came out with a problem on his Achilles, out of the game, so we have to wait,” said Ten Hag. “I cannot tell a prognosis, how long it takes. I hope he will be available for the next game.”

Victor Lindelof is the only senior player out injured for United, leaving Raphael Varane to Lisandro Martinez free to form a defensive partnership ahead of Harry Maguire.

Ten Hag will address the media on Friday to discuss his plans for the lunchtime kick-off.

Predicted Manchester United XI: De Gea; Dalot, Varane, Martinez, Malacia; Casemiro, McTominay; Sancho, Fernandes, Elanga; Rashford.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Murder charge laid in shooting attack on couple in southwest Calgary

    Police have charged a man in a fatal shooting that killed a 31-year-old woman and injured her husband last week in Calgary's southwest. However, police say they're still investigating the motive behind the shooting. Nakita Baron, 31, and her husband, Talal Fouani, 46, were shot in their Bentley as it pulled out of their driveway on Aug. 18. The vehicle ended up in a neighbour's driveway across from the victims' home in the southwest community of Evergreen. Baron was declared dead at the scene wh

  • Dwight Yorke explains Casemiro concerns as he hits out at Manchester United transfer issues

    Dwight Yorke has voiced his concern over Manchester United’s signing of Casemiro. The former Red Devils striker is dismayed at the club’s position and believes the £70million deal to sign the ex-Real Madrid midfielder would have made more sense earlier in the summer. Perhaps the player wanted a new challenge and saw United as a great opportunity.

  • Liverpool vs Bournemouth: Kick off time today, prediction, TV, live stream, team news, h2h results

    The Reds have endured their worst start to a season in decade and, such is the competitive nature of the Premier League, it leaves their title hopes in doubt after just three games. Jurgen Klopp remains adamant that his team have performed well, but they need to start producing results. Bournemouth, so have shipped seven goals since they last scored, should provide a good platform to do so.

  • Durant, Nets plan to move forward together instead of trade

    NEW YORK (AP) — Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets are staying together. A trade request that jolted the franchise and dominated NBA headlines has been removed. The Nets will return next season with their All-Star forward in uniform — and with their championship hopes intact. The Nets said Tuesday that the team's leadership met a day earlier with Durant and business partner Rich Kleiman in Los Angeles and “agreed to move forward with our partnership,” general manager Sean Marks said in a stateme

  • How the Blue Jays' remaining schedule compares to wild-card rivals

    The Blue Jays' remaining regular season schedule is no walk in the park.

  • Maier gets nod ahead of veteran Bo Levi Mitchell for Calgary Stampeders

    WINNIPEG — This game will be different for Jake Maier right from the start, but he’s trying not to think about it that way. The Calgary Stampeders’ second-year backup quarterback will get the start in Winnipeg Thursday against the 9-1 Blue Bombers with healthy veteran Bo Levi Mitchell still on the depth chart. Maier said head coach Dave Dickenson gave him the news without making it a big deal. “It’s business as usual,” Maier said. “It wasn’t this super, drawn-out dramatic thing by any means. “He

  • Andreescu sets out for second Grand Slam title on familiar grounds at U.S. Open

    Four months after returning to action from an extended break, Canadian tennis star Bianca Andreescu says her confidence is peaking heading into the final Grand Slam of the season. The Mississauga, Ont., native enters this year's U.S. Open, where she won her lone career Grand Slam in 2019, after a short but successful stay at the recent National Bank Open. "I know that I can beat any player on tour right now," Andreescu said ahead of the tournament's main draw, which begins Monday in New York. "I

  • Sask. Roughriders return to profitability after shortened season

    The Saskatchewan Roughriders are celebrating a return to profitability after two years struggling with the fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic. Like all CFL teams, the Riders are working to bounce back after COVID-19 triggered the cancellation of the 2020 season and the shortening of the 2021 schedule. At Tuesday's annual general meeting, the team announced a $3.9-million net profit for the 2021-22 year. That's a big improvement over an $8.4-million loss the year before, but still leaves the team $

  • Phil Kessel agrees to one-year, $1.5 million deal with Golden Knights

    Forward Phil Kessel has agreed to a one-year, $1.5 million contract with the Vegas Golden Knights.

  • CP Women's Open hopefully a boost to struggling Ottawa tourism

    OTTAWA — Golf phenom Brooke Henderson may be what Ottawa's tourism industry needs to revitalize its flagging numbers. Henderson, from nearby Smiths Falls, Ont., is the star attraction at this week's CP Women's Open at Ottawa Hunt and Golf Club. The most successful professional golfer in Canadian history, Henderson hopes that the LPGA Tour event can help the tourism sector in the nation's capital recover from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. "Hopefully just lots and lots of people come out a

  • Ross Stripling could be pricing himself out of Blue Jays' future

    Ross Stripling has been one of the best pitchers in the American League since joining the Blue Jays' rotation. Will Toronto be able to afford him this winter?

  • With her sister by her side, Brooke Henderson sets sights on victory near home

    It might not have been the return home that Brooke Henderson envisioned. But during a first round at the CP Women's Open in Ottawa where the winningest Canadian golfer ever couldn't seem to buy a putt after a hot start, the crowd's support never wavered. "It's OK, Brooke," shouted one fan after Henderson three-putted for bogey on her fifth hole. "You're the best Canada's got," shouted another as Henderson stopped and signed autographs following her round. Henderson finished with a 2-under 69 at

  • Scheffler starts with Tour Championship lead and expands it

    ATLANTA (AP) — Masters champion Scottie Scheffler might have had a roller coaster of an opening round Thursday at the Tour Championship if only he had been paying attention to the scoreboards. Scheffler started with a two-shot lead as the No. 1 seed in the FedEx Cup. He led by as many as six shots on the front nine. Then his lead was down to two. And when he finished with three straight birdies for a 5-under 65, he was five strokes ahead of Xander Schauffele. “I didn't know any of that," he said

  • Team Canada's Sarah Nurse makes history as 'NHL 23' cover athlete

    The Canadian hockey star will be the first woman ever featured on the cover of the popular NHL video game franchise.

  • Argonauts, Ticats set to square off for third time in four weeks

    TORONTO — Following a one-week hiatus, linebacker Henoc Muamba and the Toronto Argonauts will again square off against their arch rivals. Toronto (4-5) hosts the Hamilton Tiger-Cats (3-7) at BMO Field on Friday night before the two teams meet again at Tim Hortons Field on Sept. 5 in their annual Labour Day showdown. The Argos and Ticats opened a two-game series three weeks ago, with the home team winning each contest. And although the games are important to both teams, Muamba said it's not as if

  • New commissioner Mark Noonan excited about Canadian Premier League’s potential

    While working in Ghana, Mark Noonan wanted to purchase land for a new soccer training ground. To close the deal, Noonan had to supply two bottles of peppermint schnapps, a case of beer, two canvas bags filled with cash and arrange for a cow to be delivered once a year. Noonan’s time as the chief executive officer of Hearts of Oak, Ghana’s oldest and best supported club, plus his experience working for Major League Soccer and other sports properties helped prepare him for his latest job. He was i

  • 2016 champion Kerber out of US Open; says she's pregnant

    NEW YORK (AP) — Three-time Grand Slam champion Angelique Kerber withdrew from the U.S. Open on Wednesday because she is pregnant, announcing the news via social media by joking that “two against one just isn’t a fair competition” and posting a string of emojis that included a baby bottle. The 34-year-old German won the title at Flushing Meadows in 2016 to rise to No. 1 in the WTA rankings. She also won the Australian Open that year and added a Wimbledon championship in 2018. She hasn’t competed

  • Mike Babcock resigns as coach of University of Saskatchewan hockey team

    SASKATOON — Former Toronto Maple Leafs coach Mike Babcock has resigned as coach of the University of Saskatchewan's men's hockey team after just one season at the helm. The Saskatchewan Huskies announced Thursday that Brandin Cote, who served as an associate coach under Babcock last year, has been named team's new interim head coach. Babcock joined the Huskies on a full-time volunteer basis in February of 2021 after spending 17 seasons in the NHL, including guiding the Detroit Red Wings to the S

  • Islanders sign defencemen Noah Dobson and Alexander Romanov

    EAST MEADOW, N.Y. (AP) — The New York Islanders have signed defencemen Noah Dobson and Alexander Romanov to three-year contracts. The Islanders also announced Monday the signing of forward Kieffer Bellows to a one-year deal. All three were restricted free agents. Contract terms were not immediately available. Dobson led Islanders' defencemen in goals (13), assists (38) and points (51) last season during his third NHL campaign. The 22-year-old, who was a first-round pick in 2018, also led the tea

  • Mihailovic 'happy to continue season' with CF Montréal ahead of AZ Alkmaar transfer

    MONTREAL — When news broke that CF Montréal star Djordje Mihailovic would be moving to Dutch side AZ Alkmaar, there was very little surprise he was moving on. The transfer was officially announced on Wednesday after months of speculation on Mihailovic’s future linking him to many clubs, including Premier League team Leeds United. While he always seemed destined for a move to and has not minced words about his European ambitions, his Major League Soccer club saw to it that he would be able to pla