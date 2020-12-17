Manchester United XI vs Sheffield Utd: Confirmed team news, predicted lineup and latest squad injury updates
Manchester United have few injury concerns as they tonight look to win their 10th away Premier League game on the trot with a trip to Sheffield United.
Edinson Cavani is set to miss the game with his fitness under continual assessment and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer likely to be patient with the striker ahead of the traditionally hectic festive fixture schedule.
"Of course we have to be mindful of little strains and niggles, and decisions have to be made," said Solskjaer on Wednesday, whose side face six games in 16 days.
"From the kick-off of Sheffield United to kick-off (against Aston Villa on New Year's Day) it's 15 times 24 hours, so it's going to be very tight.
"Edinson has done well in his rehab. Still have to make a decision if we should risk him because it is a risk, a little bit to him, too early, so I doubt him to be available for me to pick tomorrow."
Expect Mason Greenwood, Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford to lead the line against Chris Wilder's struggling side.
Elsewhere, a muscle concern continues to rule Phil Jones out of action, with a return the other side of Christmas more likely, and Marcos Rojo remains out meaning the defender will not have represented United in 2020.
The Blades have just one point to their name after 12 games, a wretched run of form which is in stark contrast it this time last year when they were flirting with the top four.
Predicted Manchester United XI (4-3-3): De Gea, Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Maguire, Shaw, McTominay, Fred, Fernandes, Greenwood, Martial, Rashford
Sheffield United vs Manchester United, Thursday December 17, 8pm GMT
TV and stream details: Amazon Prime
Venue: Bramall Lane
Injured: Phil Jones (muscle)
Doubtful: Edinson Cavani (knock)
Manchester United squad from: De Gea, Henderson, Grant, Wan-Bissaka, Fosu-Mensah, Lindelof, Maguire, Mengi, Tuanzebe, Telles, Shaw, Williams, Fred, Pogba, McTominay, Fernandes, Matic, Van De Beek, Lingard, James, Mata, Ighalo, Martial, Rashford.
Last meeting: Manchester United 3-0 Sheffield United
