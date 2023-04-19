Man United XI vs Sevilla: Rashford injury latest, predicted lineup, confirmed team news for Europa League

(ES Composite)

Marcus Rashford has travelled with the Manchester United squad who will play Sevilla in the Europa League on Thursday night.

The striker missed the 2-2 draw in the first leg with a groin problem but trained with his teammates on Wednesday.

Luke Shaw is also in contention, alongside Tyrell Malacia and Marcel Sabitzer.

The team has been hit by a sudden injury crisis with Tyrell Malacia and Marcel Sabitzer joining Ten Hag’s workout, although Scott McTominay missed out.

Raphael Varane and Lisandro Martinez are ruled out, meaning Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof should start at the back unless Shaw is fit to start in the middle with Malacia on the left.

Christian Eriksen made his return to the starting XI against Nottingham Forest on the weekend and will continue in the line-up if he came through unscathed.

Tom Heaton, Donny van de Beek and Phil Jones are out long-term. Alejandro Garnacho is also expected to miss the trip despite returning to training.

Predicted Man United XI: De Gea; Dalot, Lindelof, Maguire, Shaw; Eriksen, Casemiro; Antony, Fernandes, Rashford; Martial.