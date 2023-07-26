Manchester United XI vs Real Madrid: Onana debut, starting lineup, confirmed team news, injury latest tonight

Manchester United goalkeeper Andre Onana will tonight make his debut in the pre-season friendly against Real Madrid.

After a crop of youngsters took on Wrexham in San Diego last night, the Texan city of Houston hosts the Red Devils senior stars in this overnight fixture.

Last week, the club announced the £47.2million signing of Cameroon international Onana, 27, to replace David de Gea. The former Ajax shot-stopper being reunited with manager Erik ten Hag.

Elsewhere, Anthony Martial is yet to feature for United in pre-season as he continues to recover from the hamstring injury sustained in the FA Cup final defeat to rivals Manchester City last month and misses out of the starting line-up.

Ten Hag said on Tuesday: “Today, he was in the team training; that is really hopeful. Of course, when you have a player in your squad, you expect he is available and players have to take responsibility.

“If not, I have to deal with the situation and we have shown we can be successful without that striker.

“But it’s easier when you have that striker in the team, I think every club who wins big trophies has scoring abilities in their team.”

Casemiro and Raphael Varane start against their former team.

Manchester United XI: Onana, Wan-Bissaka, Varane, Martinez, Shaw, Casemiro, Mainoo, Fernandes, Mount, Garnacho, Rashford

Subs: Heaton, Dalot, Lindelof, Maguire, Williams, Eriksen, McTominay, Van de Beek, Amad, Antony, Forson, Pellistri, Sancho

Doubts: Martial

Injured: Malacia

Time and date: 1.30am BST, Thursday, 27, 2023

Venue: NRG Stadium