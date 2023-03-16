Man United XI vs Real Betis: Confirmed team news, predicted lineup, injury latest for Europa League today

(ES Composite)

Facundo Pellistri could tonight be handed a starting role in Manchester United’s Europa League trip to Real Betis after the Red Devils frontline was hit by fresh injury concerns.

Anthony Martial (hip) and Alejandro Garnacho (ankle) will miss the last-16 second leg in Spain with the Argentine winger confirming he will miss at least the rest of the month following a blow against Southampton on the weekend. Antony has also been ruled out through illness.

With a three-goal cushion, Ten Hag will likely take the chance to rest some of his key players including Marcus Rashford, Bruno Fernandes and Luke Shaw.

Victor Lindelof has shaken off illness to compete for a spot in the defence.

Casemiro should play given he has been handed a four-game domestic ban, which does not apply to the Europa League.

Marcel Sabitzer is also back in training after a knock but he was named in Austria’s international squad on Wednesday, indicating his imminent return fitness.

Christian Eriksen and Donny van de Beek are long-term absentees for United.

Predicted Manchester United XI: De Gea; Dalot, Lindelof, Maguire, Malacia; Casemiro, McTominay; Pellistri, Fernandes, Sancho; Weghorst.