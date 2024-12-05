Manchester United XI vs Nottingham Forest: Predicted lineup, confirmed team news and injury latest

Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim has vowed to rotate ahead of Saturday’s Premier League clash with Nottingham Forest.

The Portuguese was dealt his first defeat in charge of the Red Devils on Wednesday as United fell to a 2-0 defeat at Arsenal.

Amorim will welcome back Lisandro Martinez and Kobbie Mainoo following their suspensions against Arsenal, while the United boss was also full of praise for debutant Leny Yoro.

The summer signing made a late cameo in north London, his first competitive appearance for the club following a big move from Lille.

Yoro underwent foot surgery on an issue picked up against the Gunners in pre-season and it remains to be seen if he will make his first start against Forest.

Leny Yoro made his Manchester United debut against Arsenal (Manchester United via Getty Images)

Amad Diallo and Marcus Rashford could come back into the starting lineup too, though Luke Shaw, Jonny Evans and Victor Lindelof are expected to miss out.

“In this moment, it is impossible to play with the same team,” said the United boss after the Arsenal game.

“They [the players] have to feel they are part of the team, but we are changing the methodology, we are changing a lot of things. We are changing the way we play, the way we press, so we have to have all the players fit. We cannot have injuries in this moment because it will be tough to cope with all the games so we will manage the way we feel is the better way for the team.”

Man Utd predicted XI: Onana; de Ligt, Yoro, Mazroui; Diallo, Ugarte, Mainoo, Dalot; Fernandes, Garnacho, Rashford

Injured: Evans, Shaw, Lindelof

Time and date: 5.30pm GMT on Saturday 7 December, 2024

TV channel and live stream: Sky Sports

Venue: Old Trafford, Manchester