Manchester United XI vs Newport: Predicted lineup, confirmed team news and injury latest for FA Cup tie

Manchester United expect Luke Shaw will be fit to start alongside Lisandro Martinez in their line-up to face Newport in the FA Cup.

The left-back joined Harry Maguire in returning to training ahead of the fourth-round trip to south Wales, before which United enjoyed a fortnight off for their winter break.

Argentine defender Martinez and Casemiro are set to be in contention having made the bench for the draw with Tottenham earlier this month.

Erik ten Hag will likely deploy a strong team against the League Two club with the FA Cup the last remaining avenue to silverware for the Red Devils this season.

Anthony Martial begins his ten-week absence after groin surgery while Mason Mount, Victor Lindelof and Tyrell Malacia are injured.

With Andre Onana and Sofyan Amrabat reaching the Africa Cup of Nations knockouts, Ten Hag will hand goalkeeper Altay Bayindir a long-awaited debut after joining United last summer.

Marcus Rashford and Jonny Evans, however, have been dealing with illness of late.

"He's waited for his chance but he is experienced, he played in a big club in Turkey under big pressure, he knows how to deal with it," Ten Hag said at his pre-match press conference.

"So we are looking forward to Sunday. Altay is waiting for this moment and this is his moment."

Predicted Man Utd XI: Bayindir; Dalot, Varane, Martinez, Shaw; Casemiro, Mainoo; Garnacho, Fernandes, Antony; Hojlund

Injuries: Martial, Lindelof, Malacia, Mount

Unavailable: Onana, Amrabat

Time and date: 4.30pm, Sunday January 28, 2024

Venue: Rodney Parade

TV channel: BBC One