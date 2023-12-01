Manchester United XI vs Newcastle: Confirmed team news, predicted lineup and injury latest for Premier League

Manchester United have Marcus Rashford available for Saturday’s Premier League trip to Newcastle.

The England international missed Wednesday's dramatic draw away at Galatasaray in the Champions League through suspension but is free to play in domestic competitions.

Rasmus Hojlund should also start after playing in Istanbul, having sat out the win at Everton last weekend.

Despite goalkeeper Andre Onana’s struggles, it would be a major surprise to see him dropped in favour of back-up Altay Bayindir.

Christian Eriksen, Casemiro and Lisandro Martinez are longer-term absentees, while Mason Mount is suffering from a calf injury as his frustrating start to life as a United player continues. Tyrell Malacia has suffered a setback in training.

Jonny Evans would also appear to be ruled out along with Malacia, meaning Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof will likely continue in central defence. Raphael Varane has not had much of a look-in of late.

It will be fascinating to see if Erik ten Hag turns back to young Kobbie Mainoo too. Praised for his performance at Goodison Park, the midfielder started on the bench for the draw in Turkey earlier this week. Jadon Sancho is still unavailable, meanwhile.

United are a point ahead of Newcastle and are in decent form in a Premier League context, though have struggled against the more competitive sides this season.

A defeat on the road would pile more pressure on Ten Hag, with chances of Champions League progression looking very slim heading into the final matchday.

Predicted Man Utd XI (4-2-3-1): Onana; Wan-Bissaka, Maguire, Lindelof, Shaw; McTominay, Mainoo; Antony, Fernandes, Rashford; Hojlund

Injuries: Eriksen, Casemiro, Martinez, Mount, Evans, Malacia, Diallo

Unavailable: Sancho

Date and time: 8pm GMT on Saturday December 2, 2023

Venue: St James’ Park