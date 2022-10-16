Man United XI vs Newcastle: Confirmed team news, predicted lineup, injury latest for Premier League game today

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag has selection dilemmas to contend with ahead of today’s Premier League clash with Newcastle.

Anthony Martial is in a race to prove his fitness, after he was forced off in the first half against Everton a week ago, with the boss confirming on Friday that the forward could be available but a decision has not yet been made.

Cristiano Ronaldo came on in Martial’s place at Goodison Park and scored his 700th goal in club football, and United may be unwilling to risk the Frenchman from the start with so many fixtures coming up.

“It’s too early to say something about that,” Ten Hag told the meida. “We have to wait, we have to see how [Martial] progresses in the coming hours.

“Of course, we hope he will be available but if not, we do it with other players because it’s always about the players who are available and we have a good squad, as you see, and also subs can make a difference.”

Christian Eriksen was rested for the victory over Omonia but should return, with Casemiro set to start again in the absence of Scott McTominay who is suspended after picking up a fifth yellow card of the season.

Harry Maguire remains out with a hamstring injury but is expected to return to training next week, while there are longer-term issues for Donny van de Beek and Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

The United boss has a decision to make at left-back, with Luke Shaw perhaps getting the nod after Tyrell Malacia started in the Europa League on Thursday night.

Predicted Manchester United XI (4-2-3-1): De Gea; Dalot, Varane, Martinez, Shaw; Casemiro, Eriksen; Antony, Fernandes, Rashford; Ronaldo

Time and date: 2pm BST, Sunday October 16, 2022

Venue: Old Trafford

Referee: Craig Pawson, Jarred Gillett (VAR)