Manchester United XI vs Newcastle: Rashford injury latest, confirmed team news and predicted lineup

(ES Composite)

Manchester United are preparing to welcome both Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial back to their line-up for Sunday’s trip to Newcastle.

A toe injury picked up in the FA Cup win over Fulham ruled Rashford out of England’s Euro 2024 qualifiers before he returned to training as the game approached.

Erik ten Hag confirmed on Friday: “I have good hope, he trained but he had to have some treatment, he had to do some individual training. Today he joined in with the group. We have one more day. I have a good hope he will be available.”

Martial is also nearing a return from a hip injury after spending the international break in training with the Red Devils first-team.

United have a number of injury concerns for the trip to Newcastle with Raphael Varane expected back from a small issue suffered before the international break.

Alejandro Garnacho sat out Argentina’s friendlies due to an ankle problem that makes him a doubt for the weekend. Erik ten Hag’s only confirmation for the young winger so far is that he will return before the end of the season, at least.

Casemiro is banned for the trip meaning Scott McTominay will hope to start alongside Fred in midfield, off the back of a fine time away with Scotland. Marcel Sabitzer suffered a knee injury with Austria so is a doubt to compete for a place in the line-up.

It was not a good international period for Wout Weghorst, who was heavily criticised for failing to score in the Netherlands’ win over minnows Gibraltar but he is likely to start up front for United.

Jadon Sancho is set to drop out of the starting XI for Antony while, in defence, Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Diogo Dalot remain locked in competition.

Christian Eriksen (ankle) and Donny van de Beek (knee) are unavailable. Ten Hag will provide a further update during his press conference on Friday.

Predicted Manchester United XI: De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Varane, Martinez, Shaw; McTominay, Fred; Antony, Fernandes, Rashford; Weghorst.