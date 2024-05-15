Manchester United XI vs Newcastle: Injury latest, predicted lineup and confirmed team news today

A number of injury concerns are once again dominating Manchester United’s build-up ahead of tonight’s visit of Newcastle, but Lisandro Martinez is set to deliver Erik ten Hag a major boost.

The defender returned to training recently and manager Ten Hag has confirmed he is in line to play.

“Licha Martinez, I think he will return in the squad,” said the United boss on Tuesday. “He has now [had] some sessions with us and we plan for him to be available.

“This afternoon, [if] everything goes right in the training, he will return in the squad. For some other players, we have to see; [Marcus] Rashford, Bruno [Fernandes], Willy Kambwala, if they are fit enough.

“We think Martinez, after a long period, will be available. Not to start but coming from the bench.

“Hopefully we can bring him in and that would be the next step. It is very important for us that players return, especially in the defence because we are short on players who are available.”

Bruno Fernandes trained before Sunday’s 1-0 defeat at home to Arsenal but was not quite ready in time to feature.

Amad Diallo impressed on Sunday but was forced off with injury, although he confirmed after the game that he was “fine”.

Marcus Rashford may also be involved too but Ten Hag remains without a host of key players.

None of Victor Lindelof, Harry Maguire, Raphael Varane, Tyrell Malacia, Mason Mount of Anthony Martial will feature.

Predicted Man Utd XI: Onana; Wan-Bissaka, Kambwala, Evans; Dalot; Mainoo, Casemiro; Garnacho, Fernandes, Rashford; Hojlund

Doubts: Fernandes, Rashford, Martinez

Injuries: Maguire, Varane, Shaw, Mount, Martial, Malacia

Time and date: 8pm BST on Wednesday 15 May, 2024

Venue: Old Trafford

TV channel and live stream: Sky Sports